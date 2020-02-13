Ahead of Valentine's day, Auntie KoKo and her niece are spreading the love. Turns out, all of it's actually directed right at you. You'll see when you take a look at Khloé Kardashian's new selfie with Dream, aka, the most adorable thing you'll see all day.

Auntie KoKo is a fan of selfies, and anyone who follows her knows she takes some of the best shots with the family's many tiny tots. She often posts sweet snaps with her daughter True Thompson, but, on Feb. 13, she blessed her fans with an adorable photo of her and her 3-year-old niece Dream Kardashian directing lots of love your way. But seriously, the cute photo will make you smile.

“Dreamy Dream,” is probably the nickname Auntie KoKo gave her niece, as that's what she captioned the heartwarming photo alongside two white hearts.

As you might imagine, the adorable picture drew tons of comments from KoKo's friends, family, and followers.

“Goodness she’s adorable," wrote close family friend Khadijah Haqq McCray. "BEAUTIFUL," commented Adrienne Bailon. "Omg! beyond adorable," added Mona Kattan of Huda Beauty.

One fan even praised Kardashian for showing her niece as much love as she shows her daughter. "I love how you got ya own child & still don’t count dream out. Real one Khloe," they wrote.

Kardashian loves having her niece around. On Feb. 7, Kardashian held a special art-themed play date for True and Dream at her home. The girls looked super into their masterpieces.

Dream and True seem to share a special bond. The tiny tots are often snapped together, and you can tell how much they love each other by the way they interact. Just look at the time Dream bent down to hold her baby cousin and give her a kiss. Kardashian uploaded the photo to Instagram on June 7, 2019, with the caption, "BFF Cousins."

Their grandmother Kris Jenner gushed over the touching photo in the comments. "This is EVERYTHING," she wrote.

It is everything. It'll be beautiful to watch these two grow together and hopefully blow a few more sweet photos fans' way.