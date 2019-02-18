Khloé Kardashian will not, under any circumstances, tolerate criticism of her parenting skills. And she let fans know that on Twitter recently. In a Monday, Feb. 18, tweet, Kardashian called out everyone who’s been leaving comments on her Instagram questioning how she manages to take care of her daughter True with her long nails. As ridiculous as the criticism seems, lots of fans apparently have concerns about whether Kardashian actually takes good care of her own child because she chooses to have long nails. But Kardashian wasn’t having any of it. Khloé Kardashian’s response to mommy-shamers definitely puts the absurdity of all this into perspective.

Before I delve into Kardashian’s response to all these mommy-shamers, let me set the scene for you: on Saturday, Feb. 16, Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram of her latest manicure. In the photo, Kardashian is sporting long, red nails and this apparently caused mommy-shamers everywhere to question how the reality star could possibly take care of her daughter, True.

“Pretty but how do you take care of a baby with those long nails!” one fan wrote in the comments on Kardashian’s Instagram post.

Another fan sarcastically commented with, “Bc every mother has these skin rippers 🤦🏻‍♀️”

And someone else really went in and said what everyone else seemed to be implying. “Well obviously she @khloekardashian is not the one who cares for her daughter. The nannies do it. Khloe just uses her baby for photo ops,” the fan wrote.

Well, Kardashian was not tolerating any of these negative comments and decided to call everyone out on Twitter. She insisted that she takes care of True “the same way” she takes care of herself. Here’s a look at her tweet:

Wow, Kardashian is clearly fed up with all the negative comments about her nails and her parenting. To be honest, I’d feel the same way if I were a parent and was constantly being called out on things that aren’t other people’s concern.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has addressed mommy-shamers. In the months after Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, she was the target of quite a lot of mommy-shaming, especially because she hit the gym almost immediately. A lot of people felt it was too soon and let Kardashian know that. But, as always, she didn’t stand for it.

In May 2018, just a month after True was born, Kardashian revealed on Snapchat how this all made her feel.

“What I’m annoyed about is I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do,” Kardashian said, according to Us Weekly. “I want to start doing that now and get back to my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal.”

And in July 2018, she addressed the same issue once again on Twitter:

So, this is a common occurrence for Kardashian, which is unfortunate. Good for her for sticking up for herself!