Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday in the most epic way possible: by renting a private island. Yep, the reality star jet set off to Tahiti with her closest friends and family to commemorate the milestone, but the lavish trip didn't come without a cost. Fans are now upset with the KarJenners for posting about the trip during a global pandemic when traveling isn't an option for most. In a new interview, one of her younger sisters tried to do damage control, but Khloé Kardashian's response to backlash over renting a private island didn't exactly remedy the situation.

Khloé made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Oct. 29, and DeGeneres didn't hold back from asking about the fan backlash. "Kim got in trouble for talking about it,” Ellen said, prompting Khloé to respond.

“I hadn’t heard a lot about it… but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town," she told the talk show host. "I don’t really know the extent of it. This year is a frustrating year, I get it,” she said. “There’s so many frustrations going on but it’s also her 40th and this is something she really wanted to do for us and it was such a nice thing.”

Khloé also shared new details of Kim's birthday trip with DeGeneres.

“Nobody knew where they were going. We didn't find out until we were on the plane and it was so special," she explained. “We just knew it was tropical. We were told to pack three nice outfits for dinner…but other than that we had no idea and it was the coolest experience to be that surprised.”

Khloé revealed about 20-25 people attended the trip in total. According to Kim, all of those people received health screenings before boarding the plane. "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," Kim explained in an Oct. 27 tweet.

Still, fans still felt her abundance of travel posts were insensitive during the health crisis, and Khloé's response to the backlash missed the mark as well. At least, there's plenty of fan memes about the trip popping up for fans to laugh at while they're stuck at home.