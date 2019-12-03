Khloé Kardashian is focusing on the positive in her life nowadays. The Revenge Body host has kept quiet since Caitlyn Jenner made some not-so-pleasant comments about their alleged falling out, but that doesn't mean Jenner's words didn't affect Kardashian. Khloé Kardashian's reaction to Caitlyn Jenner saying they don't speak is a total bummer, according to reports.

In case you missed it, Jenner and Kardashian have had a rocky relationship over the past few years. Yet, in recent months, fans of the famous family were convinced things had gotten better between them. That is until the Nov. 28 episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, in which Jenner spilled some tea about her non-existent bond with Kardashian. According to Jenner, it all began in 2015 when she came out to her family and spoke to them individually about her transition.

"The only one that was really, and still, even to today can't quite figure it out was Khloé," Jenner said. "Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process."

Jenner then added that it's "been five or six years" since she has really talked to Kardashian. "I don’t know," Jenner said of the situation with her former step-daughter. "We were really close. I raised her since she was five years old. I really don’t know what her issues are. I really don't know."

Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images

Nearly a week after Jenner's claims were broadcast on the reality show, TMZ reports Kardashian was "completely blindsided" and "genuinely confused" by Jenner's words. As for Kardashian's side of the story, sources tell TMZ she "rejects the notion they're still beefing." Kardashian's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation.

The source says Kardashian "was completely supportive of Caitlyn's transition at the time" and only became frustrated with Jenner after the former Olympian took aim at Kris Jenner in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

Fans of the KarJenner clan noticed that one sister was missing from Jenner's 70th birthday dinner in October 2019: Khloé Kardashian.

But it seemed Koko had a good reason for missing out on the celebration. "I've been shooting a commercial all day but I just found out that the US House of Representatives has officially recognized #ArmenianGenocide !!!!!! This is so huge for Armenians," she tweeted the night of the party.

Kardashian reportedly didn't let Jenner's birthday pass by without sending a gift, either. According to TMZ, Kardashian sent a bouquet of roses to Jenner (but Jenner's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation).

Fans may never know exactly what goes on behind closed doors, but there is good chance Kardashian's reaction to Jenner's claims will, at some point, play out on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.