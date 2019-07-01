It's no secret that there's been some drama between Khloé Kardashian and Jordyn Woods. Back on Feb. 18, news broke that Woods had reportedly hooked up with Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a party. Things got even more intense when Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook show, Red Table Talk, to share her side of the story. In the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on June 30, fans saw what Kardashian's immediate reaction to the interview was. And let's just say, Khloé Kardashian's KUWTK reaction to Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk interview was a lot more intense than you thought.

In the episode, Woods was asked to clarify what actually happened between her and Thompson. "[There was] no passion, no nothing," she told Smith. "He just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out." Immediately after Woods explained her side of the story, Kardashian took to Twitter to express her own rage at the situation. "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??" she wrote. "If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

It was a mess, to say the least, but now that the season finale of KUWTK has aired, fans finally know exactly what Kardashian was thinking while watching Woods' interview.

At first, when Kardashian hears of the interview and what Woods will say, she is eating dinner with friends and family and then proceeds to yell into her phone, calling Woods a "LIAR!" It was intense, but that wasn't even all that happened. Later, Kardashian is seen on talking on the phone with her mom, Kris Jenner, while in her car. "Like my world got destroyed, while Jordyn is doing press interviews about it? Who the f*ck do you think you are?" she said. "Who the f*ck does this b*tch think she is?"

Yikes. Obviously, it makes sense that Kardashian was frustrated with the situation, as the episode also showed that Kardashian's mom was fully aware of the interview before it aired, as Smith had called her to discuss it. So naturally, Kardashian felt a little betrayed. "Don’t back down because these people have no f*cking loyalty to you,” Kardashian told her mom. “You never called me to check on me until I told you! My family was ruined, what don’t you get?"

Kardashian eventually told her mom she was sorry for the way she reacted, but stood by her feelings about the interview and Woods' explanation of things. Like I said, it was a messy situation, and Kardashian was obviously going through a lot at the time. Now, she's definitely moved on, but told Entertainment Tonight that she wasn't watching the episodes of KUWTK which featured the cheating drama. "I personally don't watch it back because... I already know what happens and it's just a little too toxic for me to keep reliving stuff like that, so I stay off social [media]," she said.

Good for her! Kardashian has grown through this drama, and is still an amazing mom to True. At the end of the day, that's what matters most.