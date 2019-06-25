Even if you're not a diehard Kardashian fan, there's a pretty high chance you heard that Khloé Kardashian's now ex Tristan Thompson had a scandalous night with Kylie Jenner's former bestie Jordyn Woods. But were Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson dating when he hooked up with Jordyn Woods? Well, according to recent reports by People on June 24, it may have been a standard Ross/Rachel "we were on a break" type situation.

“When the Jordyn drama happened, Khloé and Tristan were not in a proper relationship,” a source told People. “They had not been for weeks. They didn’t even spend Valentine’s Day together, which was right before he messed around with Jordyn.”

OK, so people who have been keeping up with the scandal closely may notice that this isn't the first time it's come out that the two weren't fully together when he got together with Woods. Actually, in her tell-all interview with Jada Pinkett Smith for Red Table Talk, Woods sneakily referred to Thompson as Kardashian's ex. “We’re all dancing and drinking. I’m not thinking: ‘I shouldn’t be here.’ And that’s my first step where I went wrong," she began. "And how would I feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house — the father of my child? I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem. I should have gone home after the party."

Did you catch that, guys? She said, "How would I feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex's house." So, yeah, it looks like people in Kardashian's inner circle (i.e Woods) were already under the impression that the basketball player and the reality star were at the very least on a break.

But that doesn't mean that Kardashian didn't reportedly have high hopes for getting back together with the father of her daughter True.

“This doesn’t mean that it was completely over for Khloé. It was very difficult for her to find out about Tristan and Jordyn. But this is what made her realize that Tristan would never change," the source continued to People, adding that "it was heartbreaking for her."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to the source, Kardashian was mainly holding out hope for Thompson because she wanted her daughter's parents to be together. "She always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True,” the source told People. “She wanted True to live with both her parents.”

If Kardashian's ever on the market for some co-parenting tips, it seems like her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick seem to have the whole thing nailed down.

The two recently opened up about how they make co-parenting work in a video for Kardashian's lifestyle site, Poosh.

Poosh on YouTube

Whether or not they were together when it happened, feeling betrayed by two people you considered to be close to you would be a terrible thing to go through. Luckily, it seems as though it was the catalyst Kardashian needed to get her out of a relationship that already wasn't working.