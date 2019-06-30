It's been a minute since the whole Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson hookup scandal played out in the public eye back in February, but Khloé Kardashian is now having to relive it all thanks to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The high-profile breakup was made all the more heartbreaking by the fact that it happened so publicly and involved a close family friend, and you might be wondering: Is Khloé Kardashian watching Jordyn and Tristan KUWTK episodes and going through the heartbreak all over again? Here's why she's choosing to let the drama go.

While it's been months since Woods and Thompson reportedly hooked up during a Feb. 17 afterparty at the NBA star's house. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams at the time but did not hear back. Now, things have calmed down (the Cleveland Cavaliers even posted a birthday post for his ex, calling her the "most beautiful person" he's ever met), fans will be able to keep up with the drama all over again when the episode that addresses the alleged infidelity finally airs on Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday, June 30.

Although many viewers who tune in all over the country will no doubt be going in on Thompson and Woods (who was Kylie Jenner's BFF at the time) as they relive the scandal, don't expect to find Koko in front of a TV when the episode airs.

During an interview with ETOnline, Kardashian explained that she isn't planning on watching the episodes relating the cheating scandal and that she's planning a social media blackout as well.

"I personally don't watch it back because... I already know what happens and it's just a little too toxic for me to keep reliving stuff like that, so I stay off social [media]," she told the publication. "I didn't watch it. And it's just a part of our job that we kind of have to do, so we can't just pick and choose what we want to show. That's not fair. And so it's just what it is."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While seeing the drama play out on the silver screen will probably stir up some commentary from fans, Kardashian said that's she's taking the high road when it comes to condemning Thompson and Woods — and she hopes viewers will as well.

"I always want to evolve and grow and mature emotionally, because that's how we become better people," she added. "While the world is changing around us, we should adapt to that, too, but always remember to be kind and just courteous about what's happening around you, too. So, I don't ever want that to change."

She continued, "I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere. I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or ... condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."

While this is a surprisingly mature approach, the reality TV personality did understandably have a moment of weakness shortly after Woods publicly spoke out about the cheating scandal on Red Table Talk. In addition to calling out Woods for lying, the mom-of-one tweeted in the heat of the moment, "You ARE the reason my family broke up!" Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Woods' teams at the time for comment but did not hear back.

However, she quickly backtracked her statement one day later, also condemning Thompson for his part in the drama and addressing rumors that he allegedly cheated once before in April 2018.

"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have," she wrote on the social media platform on March 2. "Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time," the tweet read.

She continued, "What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

From the sounds of Kardashian's latest interview, it sounds like she's doing just that, and keeping the past in the past as she moves forward.