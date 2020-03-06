Motherhood isn't an easy part of life, and for new moms, it's uncharted territory. Even though Khloé Kardashian had her sister and mother-of-three Kourtney Kardashian around to ask for baby advice after she gave birth to her daughter True in April 2018, Khloé admitted her sister made feeding True that much harder for her. Khloé Kardashian's quotes about feeling judged by Kourtney over breastfeeding are so honest.

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian shared the realest heart-to-heart on POOSH's YouTube channel. The sisters talked about the trial, error, and insecurity involved with motherhood. Khloé revealed Kourtney made her feel like she wasn't a great mom because she had trouble breastfeeding when Kourtney didn't.

"For me, I remember I used to get almost frustrated with you, not that you even did anything, but you would just talk about this experience you had and how beautiful and, 'I breastfed for 18 months,' 'What do you mean, you're not producing milk?'" Khloé said of Kourtney. "You'd just say things, not at all trying to criticize me, but I would take it like, 'It's not that easy.'"

Khloé went into further detail about the physical pain she experienced while trying to feed True.

"As soon as I would pump, she would wake up and I'd have to breastfeed her again and my breasts were, like, bleeding. It was horrible," she recalled. "You would always try to help me and give me tips and I was like, 'It's just not working!' I'd feel like I'd want to strangle you because your experience seemed so easy and it wasn't for me."

Poosh on YouTube

Kourtney recalled her breastfeeding experience was no walk in the park, either. She admitted it was tough for her in the beginning, too.

"I remember the first month being the hardest... there is pain involved. The latching, once I figured that out, then it was pretty easy, easier for me."

Khloé noted pain was actually the least of her breastfeeding worries. Her limited supply of breast milk was not enough food for True, she lost weight, and was put on formula.

"I felt like I failed. I felt so bad about myself," she said of no longer breastfeeding True.

"But if you can't [breastfeed], you don't have to feel like a failure," she said. "You don't have to feel like I'm bad at this mom thing. I'm great at this mom thing. Breastfeeding, I wasn't great at."

Khloé and Kourtney may have fed their children differently, but one thing is certain, they did what was best for them. That's what matters most.