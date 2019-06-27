If you're wondering how she's been feeling about the scandal that rocked our great nation to its very core back in February, Khloé Kardashian’s quote about Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson during a chat with Entertainment Tonight tells you pretty much everything you need to know. The topic came up when she was explaining how she won't watch the episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians from that era of her life.

"I personally don't watch it back because... I already know what happens and it's just a little too toxic for me to keep reliving stuff like that, so I stay off social [media]," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I didn't watch it. And it's just a part of our job that we kind of have to do, so we can't just pick and choose what we want to show. That's not fair. And so it's just what it is."

Scott Disick, who was with Kardashian during the interview, chimed in with his take on the whole situation. "I think a lot of people started getting too caught up in the negative side of things when, in actuality, the only thing that really matters is Khloé and her baby, True, and that's it. Nothing else," Disick explained. "All support should be going for her and how she feels and that's it. This has happened to a million people in the world. Let's just figure out how to get Khloé through it, not figure out how to get any negativity in it. And I just think [that] she's what matters, her baby's what matters, her feeling OK matters."

Here's where Kardashian got super real, adding that "bashing either side is not cool for me."

"I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere," she continued. "I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or... condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."

Kardashian, herself, did fall into the trap of condemning Woods after her appearance on Red Table Talk by accusing her of lying, saying:

That being said, she quickly returned to Twitter the next day to clarify her thoughts and take some of the heat off of Woods. "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I)," she began in the first of two tweets. "I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time."

"What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me," she continued in the second tweet. "Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault."

At this point, Kardashian seems to be fully over the drama and working towards being the best version of herself. "I think working on your personal growth internally is something that will be a forever mission," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And I always want to evolve and grow and mature emotionally, because that's how we become better people. While the world is changing around us, we should adapt to that, too, but always remember to be kind and just courteous about what's happening around you, too. So, I don't ever want that to change."

OK, if Kardashian's over it, I think it's time we all have to get over it.