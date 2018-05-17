No matter what you think about the Kardashian-Jenner clan, you can’t deny that they’re a very tight family unit. And if you were to ask Khloé Kardashian, she’d tell you the exact same thing. Actually, she did just that via her personal app. Khloé Kardashian's post about her family's "strong" bond comes amid rumors that she and her family have been at odds over her relationship with boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. But Kardashian wants everyone to know that those rumors simply aren’t true.

In her post, which was published on Thursday, May 17, Kardashian explained how strong she and her family are and how much they learn from each other:

The KarJen women are all so incredibly strong and resilient. We all learn and support each other fully, and have such a love and desire to remain close.

This is such a great bond to have with family and Kardashian is so lucky that she has it with her mom and sisters. Plus, it sounds like she really appreciates having those strong women by her side when she needs them.

As for whether her family bond will ever be broken, Kardashian is doubtful. Their strength as a family unit is what keeps them together, Kardashian says:

This is how I know our family bond will never be broken. I’m so proud to be part of our family!

In addition to paying homage to the special bond she has with her family, Kardashian has recently been sharing droplets of wisdom via Twitter. On Wednesday, May 16, Kardashian took to the social media platform to lay down some hard-learned lessons for her followers. Her message? To be kind and never regret it:

You will never ever regret being kind to someone.

When a fan said suggested that regret comes only people are ungrateful for your kindness, Kardashian further explained her stance on the matter:

Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional.

Check out her tweets:

Some wise words from Kardashian there! It definitely seems like she’s doing some self-reflection, which makes sense since she’s a new mom and has been grappling with relationship difficulties lately.

Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a daughter she named True, on April 12 and her life has been a whirlwind of joy and possible heartbreak ever since. In the days leading up to the birth, Kardashian’s longtime boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was implicated in a wild cheating scandal. The Daily Mail even released a video of the alleged incident, and Kardashian has been quietly coping with all the media surrounding the scandal. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams about the cheating reports but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While Kardashian has reportedly forgiven Thompson and is doing her very best to make the relationship work, her family is said to be unhappy about the way things are headed. A source close to the family recently told People that Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson was causing issues within the Kardashian-Jenner clan:

Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction. Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family.

Whether this report is true or not, it’s clear that Kardashian really wants people to know and believe that she and her family are super close. And why shouldn’t they be? They’ve always had each other’s backs and I doubt that Thompson can truly get in the way of that.

As Kardashian said in her app post, she and her family have a bond that will never be broken. So, it’s probably safe to say that there’s nothing coming between those Kardashian-Jenner women!