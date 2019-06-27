If you need a pick-me-up for the day, take a break from cat videos and feast your eyes on the cutest cousin adventure to hit the internet. Khloé Kardashian's photos of True and Stormi visiting a farm are too cute for words. The cousins are super close in age and seeing them bond with one another is so precious. I can feel their cousin-ly love.

On Tuesday, June 25, Kardashian shared the most adorable photos of her 14-month-old daughter, True, and her 16-month-old cousin, Stormi, visiting a farm on Instagram.

True was dressed to the nines in a brown and pink, plaid dress paired with a blush-colored cardigan and glittery sandals, while Stormi opted for a more casual look, wearing Nikes, leggings, and a blue t-shirt that read "Wish You Were Here."

The fashionable tiny tots appeared to have the best day ever. They stared at horses and a bull from behind a fence together. They also shared a sweet hug next to a chicken coop. An Instagram account called @Khloesnapchats saved a video of the precious embrace just so we could watch the precious moment on loop. Aww... I can just tell the bond the two girls share is so strong. Stormi literally begins to dance out of pure joy after being hugged by her cousin.

Taking after her mother, True also took the opportunity to strike a pose near the horse stables. Is it me, or did she get photobombed by a white stallion on the left? Looks like even the horses wanted in on True and Stormi's infectiously cute play date.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Honestly, the cousin love is so real and I just can't get enough. Thankfully, this is not the first time the Kardashian cousins have been snapped together. True and Stormi also hang out with Kim Kardashian's 17-month-old daughter, Chicago, as well.

Just earlier this month, on June 3, Kim posted the most adorable photo of Chicago, True, and Stormi in pink outfits playing with a stuffed shark. She captioned it, "A True Chicago Stormi." Kylie Jenner also shared the same photo captioned, "The Triplets." My heart is smiling.

True is also "BFF Cousins" with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter Dream Renée, according to the caption of yet another series of adorable snaps shared by KoKo on June 12. In the first photo, 2-year-old Dream Renée, dressed in a lilac-colored onesie, wrapped her arms around baby True while smiling up at her lovingly. In the second photo, Dream Renée kissed her baby cousin and I have no words. Luckily, grandma Kris Jenner's got me, commenting, "This is EVERYTHING."

It sure was. Can photos of these babies get any sweeter? Hard to imagine, but yes. Throw in all the cousins and my eyes are officially heart-shaped. In October 2018, Kardashian shared a photo of True with Stormi, Chicago, Dream Renée, and Saint (Kim's son) enjoying cupcakes outside. Kardashian captioned the snap, "Cousin cupcake party! Keeping Up With the Kousins." The cuteness is almost too much to handle.

On that note, can we get a "Keeping Up With The Cousins" Instagram account? I'd definitely follow.