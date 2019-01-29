Hey, guys. Do you want to make your day immeasurably better? If you do, then I suggest you keep on reading, because I'm about to tell you a little story about two Kardashian siblings taking their children out on a very special trip. Oh yes, I'm talking about Khloé Kardashian's photos of True and Dream's fire station play date, because it is quite possibly the most precious content I've seen in a while coming from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. It's that adorable, fam.

So here's what happened: Khloé Kardashian and brother Rob took their daughters out for a play date on Monday, Jan. 28, at their local firehouse in Calabasas. How do we know all of this? Khloé's Instagram Stories, naturally. "Yesterday we took the girls to our local fire station," Khloe wrote in her Story on Tuesday, Jan. 29. "We wanted to say 'Thank you' to our local heroes for all they do for us!"

Khloe continued revealing that both True and Dream drew cards and brought cookies with them to the station for all of those working there. She finished her post, writing, "They loved every moment! Thank you to ALL of our brave service men and women."

Khloé Kardashian / Instagram Story

Is that not the most darling thing you've ever heard? Also, kudos to Khloé and Rob for finding a really great way to show their appreciation for the men and women who tirelessly work to keep the neighborhood free from harm — including the time back in November when wildfires spread throughout Southern California, leaving many members of the Kardashian family having to evacuate their homes to seek refuge somewhere safe.

The trip to the fire station seemed to be super successful though, judging by Khloé's photos that she posted to her Instagram Story, and they are giving me some serious elementary school field trip vibes in the best way possible. Get ready for your heart to melt, because these photos of 2-year-old Dream and 9-month-old True are so beyond sweet.

Please look at this iconic photo of True in a unicorn headband and Dream in a yellow jumper sitting on a firetruck:

I don't know what's cuter: the fact that they're creating perfect symmetry by looking over their respective shoulders smiling at something that's off to the side, or that they're little tiny feet are just dangling from the firetruck. I'd call it a tie, I guess.

OK, now they're *both* looking at something to their right that's making them smile:

Just when I thought that first photo opp was the cutest, this pic comes along and increases my heart by ten sizes.

What's that, you say? You want to see Dream and True in the driver's seat of the firetruck? Look no further:

True is ready to drive that firetruck at a moment's notice. Look at her little hand gripping the steering wheel that is bigger than both her and her cousin combined! And in that itty bitty unicorn headband, too? I CAN'T.

Am I hallucinating, or do I really see True's hands up in the air as if she's celebrating her little field trip to the firehouse?

How is this possible? Do babies do this? Is she some sort of miracle baby? Who am I kidding? Of course she is. She's a Kardashian.

And don't worry, Dream got her time to shine too, and LOOK AT HER HAPPY LITTLE FACE:

Somebody call me an ambulance, because I'm suffering from cuteness overload. Maybe the Calabasas Fire Department will come to my rescue. Maybe Dream and True would be sitting shotgun. It's a long shot, but a girl's gotta have aspirations, right?