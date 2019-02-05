If you're currently suffering through winter and patiently (read: anxiously) waiting for the warm weather to become a thing once more, you're definitely not alone. Scarves and coats are fine and all, but bathing suits and sunglasses are much, much better, and apparently, a particular Kardashian baby agrees with me. Yes, I'm talking about little True Thompson, who knows just how important it is to soak up some sun. If you're asking how I know this, it's because I saw Khloé Kardashian's photos of True at the beach, and now I'm somehow jealous of a baby. (But seriously, can winter be over now? Thanks.)

On Tuesday, Feb. 5, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to bless her friends and fans with some new, adorable content: pictures of her 9-month-old daughter, True Thompson. She posted three equally squeal-worthy pictures of little True on the beach, chilling in an all-pink ensemble all the way down to her sunglasses. She's sitting in the sand and clearly living her best life, posing and smiling for the camera better than any little human I've ever known. I should also point out that she's more well-dressed than any normal-sized human I've ever known, but I digress.

Kardashian captioned the photo, "I brought sand to the beach 'Cause my beach is better," and for those of you who might not know, that's 100% a JAY-Z reference from his song, "Beach Is Better." The more you know!

But back to the photo. Is this not the cutest little sunbather you've ever seen?

And also, aren't you just slightly jealous? I would give up my nonexistent savings account just to be laying in the warm sun next to True right now.

If you were wondering where boyfriend Tristan Thompson was... well, same. It's been a few weeks since Khloé Kardashian posted an Instagram quote about relationships being "harder now," making some fans think that perhaps she and Thompson were on the rocks. Her post read, in part:

Relationships are harder now. Now because conversations became texting, arguments became phone calls, feelings became subliminal messages, sex became easy, the word "love" is used out of context, insecurities became a way of thinking, getting jealous became a habit. Trust is hard to come by, being hurt became natural & leaving became the only option.

Instagram Story / Khloe Kardashian

Eesh. That doesn't sound too promising if you ask me.

But just a few short days ago, Kardashian posted yet another cryptic message, perhaps attempting to show fans that all was well between her and Thompson. She took to her Instagram Story on Super Bowl Sunday and shared a quote from author Bianca Sparacino that read: "A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself."

The quote continued: "A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be."

Instagram Story / Khloe Kardashian

Hmm. Is Khloé trying to tell us something here?

While we don't know where exactly she and Tristan stand, we do know that life with True is as perfect as ever. When one fan asked how she was doing on Twitter, Khloé responded happily, saying that they are "so good."

Honestly? So long as I can get updated photos of little True, I'm totally OK with being kept out of the loop on her and Tristan's relationship. Baby beach photos are exactly the kind of content that I need in 2019.