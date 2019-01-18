Khloé Kardashian is the queen of sharing inspirational quotes on social media. Whether she posts them to her Instagram page or her Instagram Story, it seems like we can barely go a week without some sage wisdom that tries to explain the meaning of life or love. And this week, it's no different, because Khloé Kardashian's Instagram quote about relationships being "harder now" is so spot on it actually hurts. But it also begs the question of whether or not the quote is applicable to Khloé's relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Will we ever really know?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to post an interesting quote about the difficulties of relationships in the present day — and cites that it's much easier to have insecurities and jealousy now more than ever. At the top it reads, "Relationships are harder now," and then goes on to explain precisely why. Here's the post in full:

Relationships are harder now. Now because conversations became texting, arguments became phone calls, feelings became subliminal messages, sex became easy, the word "love" is used out of context, insecurities became a way of thinking, getting jealous became a habit. Trust is hard to come by, being hurt became natural & leaving became the only option. Sad but true, so if you have something that's worth it... don't take it for granted. fight for it & don't let it go.

Instagram Story / Khloe Kardashian

OK, look. While I feel like a lot of what this quote says definitely has some truth to it, I feel like it's also casting blame on the idea that technology and the way we live our lives causes relationships to suffer. As someone who has almost a decade of being with the same person under her belt (shout out to my boo!), I honestly can't say that these are things that have affected me personally.

If this is the way Khloé feels about her own relationship, I feel like she should probably consider whether she or the person she's dating and their actions could be a contributing factor. But, you know, that's none of my business — if it's even about Thompson at all.

Things get even more cryptic when she posted another inspirational quote — this time about how good things are on the horizon to those who refuse to give up. The full quote read:

Everything will happen for you all of a sudden and you'll be thankful you didn't give up. Blessings are coming. Believe that.

Instagram Story/ Khloe Kardashian

Well, at least this quote has a more... hopeful approach to things?

It's no secret that videos surfaced of Thompson seemingly kissing multiple women at a nightclub back in April 2018, while Kardashian was just days away from going into labor while in Cleveland. And since then, it seems like things between the couple have been very up-and-down. While Khloé has made it crystal clear that she will do everything that is in her daughter True's best interest, it doesn't negate the fact that there is undoubtedly some tension in the relationship with Thompson.

But back in May 2018, sources claimed that Khloé was willing to give Tristan a second shot at their relationship. An insider told E!,

Khloè has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True. Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloè desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family.

Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams about the report previously, but did not hear back by the time of publication

Since then, it still seems like the pair have had many ups and downs, and I truly don't know how all of it will pan out for the small family. Here's hoping that, no matter what, Khloé can find happiness maybe even post an inspirational quote once she does.