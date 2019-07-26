Fans love whenever Khloé Kardashian posts pictures of True on Instagram. They also like when she shares pictures from her vacations, upcoming beauty collaborations, and epic birthday parties. But every now and then, Khloé posts a photo that does not sit well with fans, and that's usually because she's promoting products that fans feel are unhealthy and set up unrealistic body expectations. Those products are meal replacement shakes. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has received plenty of criticism in the past for promoting the products, including from The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil, but Khloé Kardashian's latest meal replacement shake ad suggests she has no plans on stopping her promotions anytime soon.

Khloé's latest post has her encouraging fans to check out Flat Tummy Co.'s meal replacement shakes. If you've been keeping up with Khloé for a while, you would know that she's partnered up with Flat Tummy Co. a lot in the past. In fact, even her sister Kim Kardashian has talked about the brand on her own social media, despite receiving similar backlash as Khloé for promoting their "lose weight quick" products. (In May 2018, Kim was promoting "appetite suppressant lollipops".)

Anyways, Khloé's latest ad sees her dressed in Nike athletic wear, happily showing off her meal replacement shakes from Flat Tummy Co.

She captioned the post:

#ad Literally been obsessed with @flattummyco’s shake program lately. I swear life just keeps getting busier and these are super convenient to bring everywhere. They totally help me look and feel my best. Check out their bundle, it comes with a shaker bottle and a super soft microfibre sweat towel too (workout necessities). You can grab your own with 20% off today

Some fans praised the star's slim figure, leaving comments such as "BODY GOALS," "Very fit," and "You look so good," but most fans found it problematic that these products — and Kardashian's promotion of them — could possibly lead to unhealthy dieting.

Khloé captioned the photo, "They totally help me look and feel my best," which made fans feel she's giving the false impression that if people just buy these products, they, too, can look slim like her.

One fan wrote, "I feel you should be honest that your amazing body doesn’t come from this product or any other product. It comes from eating healthy, working out n doing it for results, and your cosmetic enhancements."

Other fans criticized Khloé's intentions for promoting the meal replacement shakes. Fans left comments such as "I can’t believe you... you guys are ALL about $," "Anything for some money, I’m sure you don’t even try it," and "Girl you don’t drink this lol."

Despite all the backlash from fans, and criticisms from actress Jameela Jamil, who accused the star of having a "personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon" to help her look slim, Khloé Kardashian has made clear that she's not taking their concerns into consideration.

I mean, if she did, she would stop posting about it right? Normally, I'd encourage celebs not to pay attention to any negative comments coming their way, but in this situation, I think Khloé could consider listening, because hey, good points are being made.