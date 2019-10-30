Khloè Kardashian's Instagram Quote About Believing In Love Is Encouraging

Khloè Kardashian: My Instagram motivational coach. While the reality star often floods her social media pages with photos and videos of her famous family — mostly her adorable daughter, True — she's also known to share some words of wisdom as well. Khloè Kardashian's Instagram quote about believing in love is perfect for anyone who needs a reminder.

Kardashian shared a series of quotes about life and love to her IG Stories on Tuesday, Oct. 29, but it was one from L.Lewis that was the ultimate message of inspiration.

"And if you finally decide to start believing in something, I hope it's love," the quote read. But don't go thinking she means love with someone else. There's an really encouraging twist at the end of the quote. It continues, "But most importantly, I hope it's yourself."

Could Koko be trying to remind herself of this? Unsure, but Kardashian isn't new to sharing cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story. She started posting almost-daily inspirational messages in April 2018, shortly after she gave birth to True amid a cheating scandal surrounding her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Since then, Kardashian's quotes have ranged from topics of love, loss, life, and friendship. On Tuesday, she also shared one that read, "Sometimes the place you are used to is not the place you belong," from the movie The Queen of Katwe.

While many of her quotes seem to relate to her personal life, such as the September one she shared about "foolish love" after an episode of KUWTK showed her dealing with drama post-Thompson split, Kardashian previously explained they aren't all about her.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that the quotes I post on Instagram are deep insights into my problems," she wrote in a post on her Khloè With a K website at the time. "I don't only post quotes when I'm going through something."

She added: "Quotes are allowed to move you and make you feel a certain way—it doesn't mean that you even have to have experienced what the quote is referencing," she continued. "That's what poetry is all about! 95 percent of my quotes are just things that move me and make me feel good."

So basically, Kardashian uses her platform to share quotes that might resonate with all of her followers and what they're going through personally.

That's not to say that Kardashian's posts don't sometimes reflect her actual feelings. In her May explanation, Kardashian dissected the reason behind two of the quotes she's posted in the past.

One that Kardashian went into detail about was, "A girl once told me to be careful when trying to fix a broken person for you may cut yourself on their shattered pieces."

The Good American co-founder explained: "I think women in general are 'fixers.' We like to fix people, but not everyone can be fixed—or even wants to be fixed. People need to heal themselves on their own timeline, and the sad thing is, sometimes we do have to 'cut ourselves' on someone else to see that. Just because someone is broken doesn't mean it's our responsibility to glue them back together."

I don't know about you, but I happen to enjoy Kardashian's posts, because we can all use an inspirational read every once in a while, so keep on postin' Koko!