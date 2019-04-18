Somehow, Kourtney Kardashian is turning 40 years old. Maybe it's because I've seen her recently drink too much and proudly tell her mom Kris Jenner that she slept in her own puke, but I feel like we're the same age. (Sorry, mom.) In reality, the oldest Kardashian sister is over a decade older than me and ringing in the big four-oh on April 18, 2019. Khloé Kardashian's Instagram for Kourtney's birthday is the best gift fans have gotten so far on this great occasion. That's because Khloé went to town posting some of her personal favorite videos of her sister and some really hilarious throwback photos, too. It took me 10 full minutes to get through everything and I loved every minute of it.

I think it's safe to say that Kourtney tends to take herself pretty seriously. Her sisters regularly make fun of her deadpan way of speaking and she's never too animated in her one-on-one interviews on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, thanks to Khloé's Instagram stories, fans are reminded she truly does have a massive, hilarious playful side. I think what makes watching Khloé's videos so fun is that they humanize an otherwise extremely manicured family.

Included in Khloé's collection of Kourtney content are some of her favorite moments from the show. This includes that time Kourtney got a bunch of dental work done and numbed half of her face. Khloé opened with this video and the caption, "A tiny clip to appreciate my queen Kourt the day before her birthday."

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Khloé also posted the famous clip of Kourtney laughing at Kim while she "ugly cried" way back in the day. I couldn't decide which screenshot to include, so here is the full moment from the TV show to jog your memory:

Lovingthings100 Lovingthings100 on YouTube

Some other great moments in the montage include that time when Kourtney gave the "most awkward interview ever" and just stopped talking, videos of her dancing around her home, and a ton of incredible throw back photos.

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

My personal favorite is this amazing photo, served without context or explanation:

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Please, Lord, tell me this was from a Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami promo shoot.

Khloé also included a smash cut of some of Kourt's best sound bites including her telling someone they "pretty much smell like a horse at all times," asking her mom, "Do you have irritable bowel syndrome? Seriously, tell me the answer," and telling Khloé, "It takes a lot for me to even find anyone remotely attractive."

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

While all of Khloé's stories are in good fun, her actual post to Kourtney in her Instagram feed has a much sweeter caption. Khloé wrote, "You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. You’re my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I’m so thankful for that."

All together now...

Awww!

Fans are holding out for some 40th birthday shenanigans to pop up on KUWTK. In the meantime, enjoy today, Kourt! Happy birthday, babe!