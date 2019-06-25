Khloé Kardashian is moving forward. The mama of one made an appearance at the opening night of a night lounge called Novelle on June 22, and she opened up about her life post-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. And Khloé Kardashian's comments about finding beauty in life after Tristan's drama are a positive show of strength from the reality star.

Kardashian has been through some sh*t. She's been married, divorced, her former husband almost died while they were in the middle of their divorce, and then she moved on with a new partner, and that guy cheated on her while she was nine months pregnant. Almost a year after she gave birth to their daughter, he cheated on her again (or at least tried to) with her sister's best friend. Those are some sh*tty circumstances, no matter who's involved. But as her Instagram stories have indicated, Kardashian has learned to focus on the positives in her life as a means of staying appreciative for all of the good. She told E! News that all of her past hardship has taught her how resilient people can be.

"Life is about ups and downs," Kardashian said, "and I don't think I planned — obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen — but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system."

She capped off that little nugget of wisdom with, "Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it."

That's a truly impressive outlook to have given all the bullsh*t life has handed her. During the rest of the interview, Kardashian talked about her daughter, saying that little baby True is "babbling like no other" and that she's "really, really close" to talking.

"I know she is never going to stop talking once she starts," Kardashian joked, "but it's just so cute the little forms of communication she can do and everything for me is so rewarding."

This interview, mind you, was done the night before part one of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 finale aired on E!. That episode contained the bombshell news about Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods' infidelity from back in February.

The first half of the episode, which aired on June 23, showed Kardashian getting her stuff ready to move into a rental home for a few months while her actual house underwent renovations. It also showed her having some intense migraines, which Kris Jenner was convinced were all stress-induced. Getting moved into the rental home and getting her migraines in order were all part of the prep Kardashian was doing before Thompson came back from Cleveland for the NBA All-Star Weekend. Kardashian had just moved into her new rental home when Thompson was back in town, and that's the weekend the reported hookup with Woods went down.

Just like when she learned of Thompson's infidelity back in April 2018, Kim Kardashian found out about Thompson and Woods' hookup while she was in the middle of doing interviews for the show. What followed was an intense scene of Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie being on various group phone calls together trying to get information/sharing what information they had. It was a heated moment, to say the least.

That's why it's such a stark contrast to see Kardashian be so positive in her interview with E! News. Homegirl really knows how to focus on the silver lining.