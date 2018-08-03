People are definitely not happy with Kim Kardashian right now. She’s basically spent the past week taking misstep after misstep, including making a comment many deemed homophobic about Tyson Beckford that had fans reeling. And now, her sister Khloé Kardashian is stepping in to defend her. So what’s her stance on the whole situation? Well, Khloé Kardashian’s comments defending Kim’s Tyson Beckford clapback aren’t exactly bulletproof.

Before I even start talking about Khloé’s comments on the whole thing, let me back up and revisit where this all started. On Tuesday, July 31, a photo of Kim K dressed for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live appeared on Instagram and Beckford had something negative to say about it.

“Sorry. I don’t care for it personally… She’s not real, doctor f**ked up on her right hip,” Beckford commented on the photo. His comments were shared on Instagram via The Shade Room.

Naturally, Kim wasn’t happy with his body shaming comment, so she clapped back with, “Sis we all know why you don't care for it.” She was basically implying that he was gay and did so with a negative undertone, which is not only unfortunate, but many saw it as homophobic.

So, now people are furious with Kim. And this is where Khloé’s comment comes in.

While people are calling Kim out for her clapback, Khloé is of the opinion that the story needs some broader context and analysis.

In an interview with EXTRA, Khloé explained her stance:

I was with her when that was going on … what I hate is that people are saying that she is homophobic for that, but no one is saying that we shouldn’t also body shame women.

On one hand, Khloé has a point in that body shaming anyone — whether it’s a Kardashian or not — is unacceptable. But on the other hand, she’s not exactly saying that Kim was in the wrong either.

She continued to say that she doesn’t know whether people believe Beckford is gay (which is what Kim was claiming in the first place):

I don’t know if people are saying that about him, but I just know people are attacking Kim about being homophobic. She is anything but, so that’s ridiculous. But no one’s really going at him for critiquing her body.

What I get out of this here is that Khloé is probably more concerned about the double standard than she is about the fact that her sister posted something deemed by many as homophobic. It’s almost as if she’s missing the whole point of people’s anger over the situation. No one’s claiming that people shouldn’t body shame other people. Beckford’s behavior is just as problematic as Kim’s.

While Beckford’s comment was rude, Kim’s words in this situation are potentially harmful. Plus, if she knows something about Beckford that the public doesn’t know (that he is gay, for example), then she would possibly be outing him, which is also harmful. Extremely so.

All around, it’s an unfortunate situation. It would be nice if celebrities could mind their words just a little bit given how huge of a platform many of them have.