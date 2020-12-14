Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are the best co-parents. Although they have a complicated history, they've learned to set aside their drama for the sake of their two-year-old daughter, True. Amid rumors things went downhill again, the stars seemingly proved they have no beef with their latest Instagram interaction. Khloé Kardashian's comment on Tristan Thompson's birthday post for his son, Prince, was simple, but sweet.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, Thompson shared rare photos of his son, Prince, who the NBA player shares with his ex Jordan Craig, on IG in honor of his fourth birthday. "Happy birthday Princey!!!" Thompson wrote. "I’m soo lucky to have you as a son papa. Your heart and soul is pure gold."

Thompson's message also referenced True. "Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her," he continued. "Daddy Loves you baby boy ❤️🙏🏾💪🏾🤘🏾❤️."

The first photo he shared was an adorable father-and-son selfie, showing Thompson and Prince making silly faces together, while the second picture featured the birthday boy by himself.

Kardashian joined in on the celebrations by commenting six heart emojis underneath Thompson's post. Her message was super simple, but got straight to the point: She had nothing but love to give Thompson and Prince.

While Kardashian's comment was obviously harmless, haters, of course, found something negative to complain about. They criticized Kardashian for seemingly taking attention away from Thompson and Prince's father-son moment. "Girl bye don’t put [heart] under someone’s son" and "Let him b with his son without u" were just some of the negative comments directed at Kardashian.

Her fans were quick to defend her, however, saying she didn't do anything wrong. "ignore the haters. Love that you are supporting and showing love," one fan wrote.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Kardashian's comment comes amid rumors she unfollowed Thompson in November following Larsa Pippen's tell-all interview about the famous family. While speaking to the the Hollywood Raw on Nov. 9, Pippen revealed she dated Thompson before he met Kardashian. "Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him... Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé, which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever," Pippen said.

It seems Kardashian and Thompson have no beef, however, because they're clearly being friendly on social media, as usual.