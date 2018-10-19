OK, guys. Khloé Kardashian is that aunty. You know the aunty I'm talking about. The cool aunty. The one whose name you loved to see pop up on your parents' caller I.D. because you knew she was calling to spoil you with something, like a trip to go shopping at the mall or a day at the salon for some mani/pedis. The possibilities are endless with the cool aunty. And let's just all agree here and now that Khloé is definitely the cool aunty among her sisters. And Khloé Kardashian's blue cupcake party with True and her cousins that she just threw is a perfect example of why!

Before we get into the blue cupcake party, let's rewind and take a look back at Khloé's history of cool aunty-ness and cupcake parties. Friday, Oct. 12 marked 6 months since Khloé's daughter, True, came into the world. To celebrate the occasion, Khloé decided to throw a "cousin cupcake party," which basically consisted of dressing True and her little cousins Stormi, Saint, Chi, and Dream in pink, plopping them down on a pink picnic blanket surrounded by tons of pretty pink cupcakes, and letting them have at it! The photo from the festivities will fill you with so much joy.

As you can see, Kim Kardashian's oldest child, North West, was not in attendance. And neither were Kourtney Kardashian's kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Naturally, their absence did not go unnoticed by cool-Aunty Khloé. After the party, she tweeted that she was planning another cupcake party for when North returned to the U.S. after her trip to Uganda with Kim and Kanye West.

"I’m so excited!! Planning another cupcake party 4 Norths return w all the cousins," her tweet began. And she didn't forget Penelope and Reign, either — apparently, Kourtney Kardashian just forgot about the first party, which is why they weren't in attendance. She continued, "Maybe this time @kourtneykardash won’t 'forget' lol."

Can you imagine the FOMO North, Penelope, and Reign experienced seeing the cupcake party photos on Instagram? I have FOMO and I'm a grown woman, alright?

Anyway, a cool-aunty promise is a promise kept, so Khloé did not disappoint. The party went down on Thursday, Oct. 19, and as amazing as True's pink party looked, Khloé definitely turned things up about 12 notches for her blue cupcake party.

First of all, the guest list was longer. Nearly all of True's cousins were there, including Kim and Kanye's kids, North, Saint, and Chicago; Kourtney and Scott Disick’s kids, Penelope and Reign; Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi; and Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream.

Even the adults didn't want to miss out on cupcake party 2.0. Kim, Scott, Kris Jenner, and Kris' mom, Mary Jo Campbell, were all there based on the photos Khloé posted to her Instagram Story. I don't blame them, either. The party looked LIT.

There were assorted onesies and tutus.

There were blue capes and masks.

Here's Scott holding Reign in his cape and mask:

And here's Penelope rockin' a sick unicorn headband:

Look at True sitting on Mary Jo's lap in her blue tutu and unicorn headband:

I can't even deal with this cuteness!

And here's Saint in a checkered, blue button-down planting a cute little kiss on his cousin Dream's cheek:

Did I mention I can't deal?

But it's not a cupcake party without cupcakes!

Basically, cool-Aunty Khloé came through for her nieces and nephews, and I'm trying to figure out if I can pass as one of them to get an invite to the next cupcake party (maybe if I put on a tutu and a unicorn headband?).

Part of me wonders if Khloé can ever manage to top her blue cupcake party. But then I remember that Khloé is a cool aunty and cool aunties never, ever disappoint!