Well, well, well, it looks like Khloé Kardashian has taken a page out of Taylor Swift's book. The Kar-Jenner clan member just may have professed that she's a member of the Swiftie fanclub with her Oct. 14 Instagram post, and naturally, fans are freaking out. As the little sis of Kim Kardashian, it came as a surprise when Khloé Kardashian used a Taylor Swift quote on Instagram. That being said, the quote is actually so inspiring!

"People are going to judge you anyway... so you might as well do what you want," the message shared to Kardashian's Instagram story read. Innocent enough, right? But let me explain why the quote has everyone so shook.

Khloé is well aware that Swift is the long-time arch-nemesis of her big sis Kim, so the quote was an ironic choice, to say the least. In case you need a refresher, Swift and Kim's husband, Kanye West, have been feuding off and on for years after *that* 2009 VMAs incident when West stole the mic live on-stage from Swift. Though they eventually made up, the next time they had a falling out, Kardashian got involved as well.

Kardashian secretly recorded a call with Swift in which Kanye ran lyrics to his infamous track "Famous" by her. But the word "b*tch" that ended up in the final track was not disclosed, which Swift took offense to, and the whole thing put a stop to their newfound friendship. Now, I can only wonder how Kim K feels about her little sis co-signing Swift's life advice in a big way!

Unsurprisingly, the bold social media move had entertained. It seemed like they simply could not get over the fact that Koko co-signed Swift for all to see!

"KHLOE KARDASHIAN POSTING A TAYLOR SWIFT QUOTE ON HER IG STORY IS WHAT I NEEDED ON THIS MONDAY," one person wrote on Twitter while another thought the situation was simply hilarious. "Khloe kardashian posting a taylor swift quote i LAUGH," another said.

One very slick fan even realized that this was hardly the first time Koko has pulled this move. In fact, just last year, she showed some love for Swift's Reputation album.

"First khloé kardashian posted a snapchat like a year ago listening to delicate and now she posted a taylor swift quote on her instagram story what IF she is a swiftie but can't say it too loud for obvious reasons," one fan reminded the Twittersphere.

It's official: Kardashian is a Swift stan.

That being said, perhaps I shouldn't read into it all that much. Kardashian is actually known for her inspirational quotes on Instagram and it's probably part of the reason she's managed to rack up 99 million followers. Just hours after she shared the quote by Swift, she shared yet another message that served up some major inspo.

"You can't give your life more time, so give the time you have left more life," the post read, and I couldn't have said it better myself. The inspo queen strikes again!