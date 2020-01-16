Like mother, like daughter. True Thompson is all about taking selfies, especially with her momma. Khloé Kardashian and True's selfie photos session will warm your heart.

On Jan. 16, Kardashian uploaded a few adorable photos of herself and True. But while the photos are super cute, it's the story behind the selfies that'll turn your heart into a mushy mess.

"My Minnie kept asking to take pictures with me," Kardashian wrote under the seven-photo gallery. "She put her arm around me, leaned on my cheek and posed. I was melting lol. These days I’m soft." That would make a few of us, seeing as KoKo's friends and family gushed over the heartwarming photos in the comments section.

"OMG she’s too cute!!!!!" wrote KoKo's sister Kim Kardashian, followed by "My girls" from KoKo's best friend Malika Haqq. "She’s so beautiful and those cheeks I want to squish," added celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin.

The cute photos were most likely taken at True's cousin Chicago West's Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party on Wednesday, Jan. 15, since the tiny tot's face was decorated with the same mouse ears and pink bow as her cousin.

True and Chicago probably had a blast, because the party looked like a scene straight out of a Disney movie.

It included a gorgeous (and probably delicious) three-tiered Minnie Mouse cake, a mural with Chicago's name written in Disney's signature font, pink roses, and sweet treats on adorable place settings for a floral high tea look. There were also cupcakes that read: "Chi Is 2" and "Oh Twooodles."

Between this party and Saint West's dinosaur-themed birthday bash in December 2019, the FOMO is real. Before we know it, True's birthday will be here soon and the Kardashian's are bound to throw another grandiose soirée for the books.