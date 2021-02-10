Looks like baby True might be getting a sibling soon! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's plans for having a second child. "Khloé and Tristan still want to give True a sibling. It's a big priority for both of them," a source reportedly told People on Feb. 9. "They really want it to work out."

And don't worry. The growing family is likely going to be based in Los Angeles near the rest of the Kardashian squad, despite Tristan's playing for the Boston Celtics. "Khloé is spending most of her time in L.A. while Tristan is working in Boston. Khloe enjoys visiting Boston, but she doesn't want to live there," the source reportedly added to People. "Tristan understands that she wants to be with her family. True loves playing with all her cousins and is the happiest in LA with them."

News of their reportedly prioritizing having a second child won't come as a shock to Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans who may have already seen a Feb. 4 teaser showing Kardashian and Thompson discussing having another child. "Kim [Kardashian West], every time I post a video of True, she [direct-messages me] and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life,'" Khloé began telling Tristan in the clip. "In my head, when I was going to have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child."

Quarantine only highlighted her desire to have another child. "Being in quarantine with her, I felt bad. She had no friends, she had nobody, because they were isolated from each other," she continued. "True is getting older. I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

Tristan, who already has True and son Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig, could not have been more on board. "Yup, that's what I like to hear," he responded to his partner, a big smile flashing across his face as he did a little happy dance. "I've always wanted four kids," he later added. "I have Prince and True. Two down, two more to go."

And don't worry. They even have a baby-making plan in place. "We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs," she told him. "I think I'm ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time, I have no idea. I think start the process, at least be prepared. I think it's going to work."

Eek! So excited for these two and their growing family.