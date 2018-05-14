Mother’s Day is supposed to be a day of joy, love, and family. But for Khloé Kardashian, it seems like her very first Mother’s Day was anything but that. According to People, Khloé Kardashian spent her first Mother’s Day alone with no Tristan Thompson in sight.

The reports surfaced on Monday, May 14, just one day after Mother’s Day. Although Kardashian spent the day alone, fans shouldn't take that to mean she and Thompson are at odds.

In the reports, a source close to Kardashian explained that the reality star is committed to making sure her relationship with Thompson is strong:

Khloé is determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland. She’s very stubborn when it comes to her life. Her family still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive. They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing.

Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment on this report, but has not heard back at the time of this publication.

Kardashian was reportedly expected to return to her hometown of Calabasas for Mother’s Day celebrations with her family, but decided to remain in Cleveland with her daughter True, who just turned a month old. Meanwhile, Thompson was in Boston playing with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But being alone doesn’t mean that Kardashian was forgotten on the special day. In fact, Kardashian shared a handful of photos to social media of flower bouquets she received from loved ones:

The photos were posted to her Instagram story and showed different angles of the bouquets, which were quite stunning:

So sweet! Clearly, Kardashian is truly loved and appreciated. The caption on her Instagram story was equally sweet. “I feel so loved,” Kardashian wrote. With gifts like that, how can she not feel loved?

She also received a bunch of balloons displaying her nickname Koko.

No word yet on whether those flowers and balloons were from Thompson or someone else. But either way, they’re a beautiful gesture!

Kardashian and Thompson have had a rough few weeks since the birth of their daughter. In the days before baby True’s birth, Thompson was implicated in a cheating scandal. But Kardashian has resolved to forgive Thompson, buther family is not too happy about it.

According another report from People from Thursday, May 10, Kardashian’s family hasn’t visited her in weeks:

Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction. Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family.

But Kardashian is not about to change her life or her ways to please other people. One of People’s sources also explained that Kardashian is focusing her energy on being a new mom:

She doesn’t care what anyone thinks. She actually seems very happy. She doesn’t really talk about Tristan, she just wants to talk about True. She loves being a mom!

At least Kardashian is enjoying motherhood! Couldn’t be happier for her! Aside from dedicating her time be being a great mom, Kardashian is also working on her post-baby body:

She has help so she can leave for shorter workouts, but otherwise she spends most of her time with the baby. She tries to rest a bit during the day, since she’s feeding at night. She seems very energetic and excited to get back to a new normal.

Oh wow, sounds like Kardashian is really learning how to make the most of her time. It’s all about balance, I suppose, but Kardashian’s got it down pat, if People’s source is anything to go by!