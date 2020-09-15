When Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Sept. 8 to announce Keeping Up With The Kardashians was ending, fans were understandably distraught. After 19 seasons, many can't imagine life without the show, and they're not the only ones. Apparently, Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick didn't want KUWTK to end either.

After 14 years of KUWTK drama, it was to be expected there'd be some disagreement among the famous family as their reality show reign came to an end. The reported reason Koko and Scott didn't want to end their KUWTK run was linked to money. Yep, a new Page Six report claims the stars enjoyed the easy paycheck that came with the show. “Some of them needed the money more than others,” said an insider. The Kardashians' team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the report.

Apparently, most of the family was on board with the show getting axed. Page Six's sources claim Kylie, Kendall, and Kim were all on the same page, as was Kanye West. But Khloé and Scott "both see the show as an easy and reliable payday," the insider explained. The source also pointed out that, in comparison to Kylie Jenner's famed cosmetics line, Khloé and Scott’s clothing companies, Good American and Talentless, aren't quite as lucrative.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

As for Kim, she's built her SKIMS empire to be a booming business, but she's still sad to put her KUWTK days behind her.

"It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she wrote on Instagram when breaking the news. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

Who knows, with the KarJenner family so divided on the news, maybe this will pave the way for even more spinoffs to come.