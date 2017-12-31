Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her "Best Nine" On Instagram & It's All About The Future

It's time to kiss 2017 goodbye, and it seems one expecting mother cannot wait for the year ahead. Khloé Kardashian revealed her "Best Nine" on Instagram, and the collage proves she's in for quite a ride once the clock strikes midnight. Better get those diapers ready, Koko.

The reality starlet's top posts focus on one thing above all else: family (OK, yes, there was also a sexy shot of her in a blue mini dress). The first grid features the black and white photo of her tummy (aka the long-awaited pregnancy announcement), the second is the mama-to-be showing off her baby bump in a glittery one-piece, and the third features Kardashian and her love, Tristan Thompson, sharing a smooch in a tropical paradise. What a way to end 2017!

Kardashian kicks off the post with a lengthy caption, where she reveals she's had a great year, but is really looking forward to new beginnings above all else. We can't say we blame her. She wrote to her followers,

This past year has been full of love, blessings and happiness! Lord knows I'm grateful for the place I am in in my life! I tell Him daily 🙏🏽 but I can not begin to explain my excitement for everything new in 2018!! Nerves and anxiety are an underestimate. I'm thankful to have a beautiful support system in place to help me celebrate New chapters! New experiences! New beginnings! I'm trusting the magic of NEW this 2018!

The fam is expanding! Congratulations @KhloeKardashian! 🎉🎉🎉 — (@kuwtk) #

Earlier in the month, Koko eased fans' anticipation and finally told them what they had been wondering all along: Yes, she's having a baby (ahem, your move, Kylie). Much like her "Best Nine," Kardashian's pregnancy reveal featured a lengthy, sentimental caption highlighting all the good that she's anxiously awaiting. She wrote,

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!

To say the least the soon-to-be-mama couldn't be more excited about the year ahead. She took to social media recently to show off a statement piece unlike any other she's had before. Koko's bejeweled "Mommy" bracelet is the perfect accessory for her to ring in this exciting time in her life (and naturally, it made the rounds on the web). The name's Mommy, folks, Khloé has left the building.

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian flashed her new diamond "Mommy" bracelet on Snapchat https://t.co/d0VBc08LHV — (@hellogiggles) #

Accessories aside, Koko's been more than ready for a tiny tot of her own, and her "Best Nine" is proof. If she's not flaunting her belly or her love life, she's taking a picture with one of her nieces. North made quite a statement on her auntie's "Best Nine," whether it was posing with a smile or making a grumpy face alongside mama Kim Kardashian. In fact, the starlet's feed is all about the little ones, and Nori is just one of many kiddos to make a guest appearance.

To end her brief recap of 2017, Kardashian wrote, "Stay on course and in a positive mind frame! 2018 is yours! God bless!" Let's make like Koko and embrace the year ahead. Cheers to new beginnings — whatever that entails for you.

