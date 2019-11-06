Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian made a huge decision to travel to Armenia and baptize their children in October 2019. Fans might've noticed Khloé Kardashian and her tiny tot, True, were missing from the sweet ceremonial photos shared on Instagram. Well, Khloé Kardashian revealed why True didn't get baptized in Armenia with her cousins and it was for a good reason.

On Nov. 5 Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé appeared on The Real to talk about their parenting. When discussing Kourtney and Kim's joint trip to Armenia, which included getting baptized with their kids at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral, Kourtney gushed over the memorable experience.

"It was so beautiful. It's one of the oldest cathedrals... it's known as the oldest one in the world," she said.

"It was built in 303 AD," added Kim.

"Having that experience and having it in Armenia just made it really special," said Kourtney.

When asked if Khloé had any plans to do the same for True, KoKo admitted to passing on the trip for her 18-month-old's sake. "I want to. I felt like she was just too young to take her this time. But I definitely want to baptize her — I just don’t know when,” Khloé said. “I want it to just be the right time and the right place.”

This isn't the first time Khloé has talked about baptizing True. On July 13, 2018, a fan asked KoKo if she made any special arrangements for her tiny tot's baptism.

"KoKo do u plan for baby True to have a christening??" the fan wrote on Twitter.

"Yes I do!!! I want to do it at Tristan’s moms church," Khloé wrote back.

However, since Khloé and Tristan's split in February 2019, there's no telling if KoKo still wants to move forward with those plans.

Who knows? Maybe Khloé and True will make their own special trip to Armenia when she's older. Only time will tell.