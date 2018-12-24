There's a strange stigma revolving around mental health issues, and it can be painful and super difficult for people to confront and talk about them. So, in my opinion, it's incredibly important for celebrities to discuss mental illness when they can. Recently, for example, singer-songwriter, Khalid, took to Twitter to talk about how he deals with and manages his social anxiety, and in all honesty, it was incredibly inspiring. That's right, and if you haven't already seen Khalid's tweets about social anxiety, they are so encouraging for each and every one of his fans. In all seriousness, I am so proud of him.

On Sunday, Dec. 23, Khalid took a break from his usually lighthearted tweets to discuss something that he — unfortunately — has to deal with: social anxiety. In a brave and vulnerable manner, the rapper tweeted: "shoutout to social anxiety haha," and although that may not sound like much of a conversation starter, he ended up engaging with so many of his followers who took the time to respond to him. It was honestly so uplifting, and made way for some solid conversation.

If you haven't already seen the hip hop artist's original tweet about it, check it out below. You'll definitely be glad you did.

One of the rapper's many fan accounts ended up checking in on the artist to make sure he was doing OK.

... and Khalid said he's pushing through. Regardless of how he's actually, though, it's always good to talk about it with your friends, family, and fans. Whomever you feel most comfortable talking to!

Fans even ended up responding with their own personal experiences regarding social anxiety. IMO, it's essential to talk about these kinds of things, and everyone who came forward definitely deserves a medal.

He talks about how hard it can be for him to make friends...

... and why he doesn't like going out.

Plus, he discusses the pressure he feels to maintain friendships and keep up with his appearance. That's definitely relatable for a number of people.

Khalid even went ahead and answered questions about how his social anxiety affects his ability to perform.

Khalid's bravery was incredibly inspiring to his fans, and they couldn't help but ogle over it. And in return, he was so, so supportive. UGH I love this.

UGH, this somehow makes me love him even more than I already did.

Amidst the fight against the stigma revolving around mental illnesses, several celebrities have opened up about mental wellness. For example, Prince Harry opened up about his anxiety and grieving the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, and Keke Palmer got real about depression and anxiety. Beyoncé discussed the importance of taking time for yourself, and Chrissy Teigen talked about her postpartum depression. It's great to see so many people talking about it, and encouraging fans to discuss it, too.

Mental health can be difficult to talk about, so it's inspiring when someone in the public eye opens up about it. Cheers to Khalid for discussing his social anxiety — the world needs more people like him.