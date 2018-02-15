Kevin Feige's Reaction To A 'Black Panther' Sequel Has Us Holding Out Hope
With Black Panther's opening weekend box office numbers tracking to crack the top ten movie openings of all time, fans are already starting to look ahead to the what should be an inevitable sequel. But can the success of the first be replicated? Will Ryan Coogler and Chadwick Boseman want to do another one? With the Disney-20th Century FOX merger bringing aboard a slew of new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will there be room for a Black Panther sequel in Phase IV?
If current MCU head Kevin Feige has much to say about it, it sounds like a sequel is definitely happening. The man who runs this section of the Disney franchise universe is very aware of the historic nature of this standalone film. Speaking to Variety this week, he said it dawned on him last fall at CinemaCon, where they screened an early cut of the movie.
That being said, before this realization dawned on Feige, Black Panther was a character the MCU was building towards. As Feige puts it: "We always knew it was the manifest destiny of Marvel Studios to bring to life all facets of the Marvel universe." That includes that Black Panther, which has had a recent renaissance on the page with authors like Ta-Nehisi Coates and Roxanne Gay taking their turns telling his stories.
The series has been seeding in the existence of Wakanda and Vibranium since Iron Man 2, before the first Avengers film even hit. But they might not have brought him in as early as Phase III if it hadn't been for the need for a "neutral" character in Captain America: Civil War to stand between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark.
Once the character was on screen and out there, it was merely a matter of finding a director and getting him his own feature film. But even so, no one considered that Black Panther would be anything more than any of the other secondary character standalone films, like say Ant-Man, or the first two Thor films. That is, until CinemaCon.
Now that the film is here, the question is, when will the next one come? Feige has never been that forthcoming about sequels, insisting that "it's all about the story" they're trying to tell and not greenlighting the sequel first and finding the story later.
As for Ryan Coogler coming back to direct a sequel? Feige is direct: "I hope so." Does he want him to come back? "Absolutely." Fans hope they agree.
Black Panther opens everywhere on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.