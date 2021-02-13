After Kendall Jenner broke the internet with a bikini photoshoot on Instagram, fans were tweeting out about the celeb's body. While Jenner's pics were a promotion for the upcoming Valentine's Day collection from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand, fans put the focus on the model. After one fan marveled at Jenner's looks, the star hopped on to reply with some body positivity. ICYMI, Kendall Jenner's tweet about her viral bikini Instagram photo is a call for everyone to love their shape.

For some background, Jenner posted an Instagram thread of herself in a sizzling red bikini on Friday, Feb. 12, captioning the post, "vday is coming. BTS from @skims." The thread begins with a video of her posing for the camera, crouching in the bathing suit and heels. It's the second photo in the carousel that's been flooding Twitter. It shows her standing in front of a full-length mirror wearing the red bikini. There are two more photos in her thread of her posing in front of a pink vinyl backdrop.

Following her sultry pics, fans on Twitter lost it over how Jenner looked. Most fans praised her figure, and some noted that they wish their body was like hers. Thankfully, that particular comment didn't sit too well with Jenner. One fan in particular, @larissatalhamii, tweeted praise on Wednesday, Feb. 10, two days before the bikini pics hit people's scrolls. "i got 99 problems and looking like kendall jenner would solve all of them," the fan wrote.

Jenner saw the tweet after she began trending on Twitter on Feb. 12. The reality star swiftly replied, "i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have." She continued, "but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem."

Other fans who talked about her bikini pic shared similar sentiments and started making memes:

Others praised the celeb's call for body positivity:

Some are also reminding others to treat all body types with respect:

While it's understandable that Jenner broke the internet because the Kardashian-Jenner clan pretty much always does, it's great to see that she's spreading positivity. In reminding others that every body type should be elevated, she's a queen in her own right.