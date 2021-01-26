Grab your blender and get ready to make some margaritas, because Kendall and Kylie Jenner could soon be launching a tequila brand. Both sisters have multiple businesses already (including a joint clothing line) but it looks like they may be dabbling in the spirits industry. A new fan theory claims Kylie or Kendall Jenner is starting a tequila brand, and it's so believable.

The fan theory surfaced after Kylie was seen taking shots on vacation in Mexico with BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou. She posted a video of the moment to Instagram, and appeared to be having a blast with her bestie. The clip wouldn't have raised any eyebrows, but one super-sleuth fan pointed out the brand 818 Añejo Tequila actually doesn't exist. She also realized 818 is the same area code as Kendall and Kylie's hometown of Calabasas, California.

After putting the puzzle pieces together, the fan posted a video of her own. “Somebody call Kris Jenner. I’ve cracked it,” she said in her post. “This tequila doesn’t exist. I’ve looked into this tequila. I think this is Kylie’s new tequila that she’s going to bring out. Call me anytime, Kris.”

You can see the convincing fan theory for yourself below.

The most convincing part of all? Jenner hinted at the potential business prospect in her video. As she prepared to take the shot, she said, "By the way, we’re on some new sh*t," before pointing to her shot glass. “This is what we’ve really been drinking, but we’re not allowed to tell anybody. So just stay tuned.”

The 818 tequila bottle was also visible in the back of one of Kendall's poolside Instagram pics. You can see her sipping the mysterious brand in the second slide below.

If either or both ladies do have a new biz in the works, they're going to have their hands full. Kylie has her booming Kylie Costmetics business and heads up the fashion label Kendall + Kylie with her sister. Plus, Kendall has a beauty brand of her own in the works. But if anyone can do it all, it's these two.