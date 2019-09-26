Stars, they're just like us! They stock up on X-rated gifts before their bestie's bachelorette party. Yep, Kendall Jenner visited a sex toy store shortly before her bestie Hailey Baldwin's bachelorette party. Paparazzi snapped pictures of Jenner browsing at a sex toy shop called The Hustler Store in Los Angeles' West Hollywood area.

According to Cosmopolitan, Jenner was reportedly there with a friend "checking out a variety of toys including a giant dildo." In the pictures (yes, there are multiple pictures) it's obvious that Jenner was getting a kick out of the entire experience as she has a Julia Roberts-wide smile slapped across her face.

Cosmopolitan also reports that Jenner reportedly bought "a variety of toys." Unfortunately, there are no photos of the purchases she decided to go with, but I'm really hoping she went for one of the giant dildos.

Nobody knows for sure why Jenner was perusing the aisles of a sex store, but fans believe Jenner was most likely hitting up the Hustle Store in anticipation for Baldwin's bachelorette party, which took place in a West Hollywood nightclub on Sept. 25.

Check out the girlies having a good time below:

Cosmopolitan reports that Jenner was present at Baldwin's bachelorette bash at a West Hollywood club called Delilah and that the women were accompanied by "a fleet of penis-shaped accessories." So, yeah, it's safe to guess Jenner might have been shopping there for something to potentially add to the fleet.

Baldwin and Bieber got married on Sept. 13, 2018, during a legal ceremony at a New York City courthouse. But they still haven't had a larger religious ceremony with friends and family, and have been open about their plans to celebrate their union a second time.

“They have talked about possibly having their wedding closer to their one-year marriage anniversary date in September,” an insider told Us Weekly on June 5. As of Aug. 22, TMZ reported similarly that the Biebers have decided to host their nuptials on Sept. 30 in South Carolina's Palmetto Bluff.

The two reportedly held off on having a second ceremony while reportedly trying to make sure their marriage and Bieber's mental health were in tip-top shape. “They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now,” a source close to Bieber told People on March 18. “They haven’t sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again.”

During an interview with Vogue for their March issue, Baldwin opened up about her commitment to making sure their relationship was as healthy as possible.

"It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place," she told the publication. "But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him."

Well, congrats to the happy couple and here's to hoping they have the best wedding day ever, surrounded by friends, family, and maybe some giant dildos from Jenner.