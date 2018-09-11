Whenever I'm feeling particularly anxious, I wrap myself in my coziest blanket and snuggle up on the couch to read a relaxing book, or, more realistically, nostalgically watch my favorite episodes of The Office. There's something so comforting about making my environment feel relaxing, even if my mind doesn't feel that way. Apparently, even a supermodel can relate: In a recent interview with W Magazine, Kendall Jenner said she soothes her anxiety by carving out some "me time" in the midst of her hectic schedule.

The 22-year-old model revealed to W that, much like the rest of us normal, non-Kardashian humans, she, too, finds comfort in relaxing alone when she's feeling particularly stressed out. “I try to keep myself cool," she told the outlet. "I go in and out of having freak-outs, so I just have to chill out and be by myself."

Once she has an opportunity to take advantage of that precious "me time," Jenner told the magazine about her go-to self-care ritual for her anxiety, and honestly, it sounds absolutely delightful. “Yesterday, I took a bath because I was really stressing out. I lit some candles," she told W. Ugh, sounds like pure and utter bliss if you ask me.

Of course, while any calming ritual is totally legit if it makes you feel better, Jenner is definitely on to something with her candlelit time in the tub: A study published in the medical journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine examined the physical and mental effects of showers versus baths on 38 people, and found that baths caused people to feel less stress, fatigue, and even pain. But, if you're balancing a super busy schedule and don't think you have time to take a luxurious bath, don't worry: The study's researchers discovered that these health benefits can happen after only 10 minutes of soaking. So, if you're pressed for time, even a short dip in the tub could be enough to give your mental well-being a boost.

As for Jenner, she's been candid about her struggles with anxiety before. For instance, she's described how flying — a constant necessity for a supermodel like herself — can sometimes cause her to experience panic attacks. "It's so weird because I get like, super light-headed when I'm on planes, too, and I feel like I'm gonna faint," she said during a phone call on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Everyone says I'm fine, but I don't feel fine."

Jenner's also said that her anxiety sometimes stems from the current state of the world and "everything going on." She told Cara Delevingne in an interview for Harper's Bazaar, "I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks."

E! Entertainment on YouTube

But besides her at-home spa strategy, Jenner has also said she soothes her anxiety by being careful about her social media use. "You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it’s hard to stay positive," she told Harper's Bazaar, adding that she makes sure not to read social media comments. Instead, she actively seeks out accounts that will bring her joy, rather than ones that promote negativity. "I mostly follow stupid accounts with pictures of puppies and little baby animals and people saving animals," she explained to the outlet.

I feel you, Kendall. Puppies always help.