Even though she's not technically a Kardashian, Kendall Jenner sure is making it hard for fans to "keep up" with her love life. Since Jenner is, of course, a member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, it's no surprise that she's keeping fans on their toes when it comes to the question of who her current significant other might be. Given recent reports that Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid have sparked romance rumors after a reportedly "cozy" Malibu outing, you might be wondering what her relationship status is with Hadid. Well, here's the not-so-straightforward answer.

Jenner and Hadid, the younger brother of Kendall's pals and fellow models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, were reportedly seen looking very cozy on Friday, Aug. 31 in Malibu, per Entertainment Tonight. Now, this report comes shortly after news that Jenner reportedly called it quits with NBA star Ben Simmons, her other rumored flame. E! reported on Thursday, Aug. 30 that the summer romance between Simmons and Jenner had fizzled out. Elite Daily reached out to Jenner's representation for a comment on both her reported relationship with Hadid and her reported relationship status with Simmons but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, Jenner was reportedly heating things up with Hadid at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off in Malibu, California on the Friday of Labor Day weekend. Per ET, the Jenner and Hadid "cozied up" and kept close to one another as they rode a carnival slide. This sounds like it has all the makings of a possible fall romance.

It wasn't an exclusive night out for the purported twosome, though. They were reportedly joined by Bella Hadid and other pals as they closed out summer with a fun night out at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off. Given that Hadid's sister was with the crew, it makes sense that there aren't any reports of the Jenner and Hadid sharing a kiss, but I wouldn't say that it's totally out of the question — or that it means that these two aren't reportedly an item. If Jenner and Hadid are actually an item, it's clear that she still knows how to spend quality time with her besties, because Bella and Jenner both shared fun moments from their night out on their IG accounts, per ET.

Friday's night out wasn't the first time that Hadid and Jenner were linked together. In fact, Jenner and Hadid reportedly locked lips back in the beginning of the summer on Tuesday, June 5, following the 2018 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards after-party in New York City. Elite Daily reached out to Jenner and Hadid's teams at the time for comment on the report but did not hear back by the time of publication. That reported smooch came amid reports at the time that Jenner had just struck up a romance with Simmons around Memorial Day 2018.

Fast-forward to the end of summer 2018, and these names are swirling around in romance rumors once again. Although, I think it's safe to say that Jenner and Simmons have officially cooled. Even though they spent a week in Mexico with Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian and her beau, Tristan Thompson, in mid-August, the E! reports of this split cite a source who said of Jenner,

She always wanted to keep her options open. She likes Ben but she knew it was more of a summer fling. They both have busy careers and it is what it is. Kendall isn't looking for anything serious. She had fun with Ben, but wasn't ever fully committed or looking for a long-term, exclusive relationship.

So, that's that, but now all eyes are on Jenner and Hadid. I guess you'll just have to wait to see how this reported romance plays out.