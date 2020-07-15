During the '90s and early '00s, Destiny's Child was all the rage. Fans not only loved the music Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams made, but also dreamt of how amazing it must have been for the BFFs to perform alongside each other for millions of fans daily. That doesn't mean the reality of the band was all sunshine and butterflies, though. Kelly Rowland's quotes about being compared to Beyoncé reflect on how difficult it really was for her.

Rowland appeared as a mentor for Chris Sebastian on the semi-finals of The Voice Australia on Tuesday, July 14, and it seemed they had more in common than just their musical talents. Sebastian, whose brother, Guy, was also a contestant on the reality TV singing show, opened up to Rowland about how hard it's been for him to always be compared to his older brother. That's when Rowland got real about her firsthand experience with living in someone else's shadow.

“I know this feeling," Rowland said. "Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé? I would just torture myself in my head. Like, 'I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B.' Or, 'I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B.' They’re gonna compare anyways.”

Rowland added: "I would be lying if I said ‘No, it’s never bothered me.’ That’s bull. There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, that it was like the elephant in the room, the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder.”

While Rowland clearly struggled with being compared to Beyoncé for years, it luckily didn't put a damper on their friendship. Even years after Destiny's Child parted ways in 2005, Rowland and Beyoncé remain close friends.

In May 2020, Rowland paid tribute to B in a beautiful Instagram post for Mother's Day, proving just how deep their bond it. "Sis, your grace and strength as a Mother is one of the many qualities I love about you!" she wrote. "I watch you & am so proud of you!I LOVE YOU! HAPPY MOTHER’s DAY!"

Fans may not being seeing a Destiny's Child reunion any time soon, but the legacy of the girl band continues on in 2020.