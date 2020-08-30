Even though she's literally hosting the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Keke Palmer and her VMAs outfit did not have to go this hard!!! The look, though timelessly classic at first glance, is packed with small details that deserve every award tonight. Sorry to everyone else; you may go home now!

For MTV's first ~virtual~ awards ceremony, Palmer ~appeared~ pre-show in a light blue mini dress with a plunging, sweetheart neckline and rhinestone spaghetti straps. The winning detail in this entire look is the dress' huge bow on the left side, just above a large thigh slit. The bow extends up toward the waist and is lined with rhinestones along the opening of the slit. Allow this dress to live on the mood board for every single event ever where you need a dress.

Oh, and don't even get me started on the accompanying rhinestone-covered choker with a diamond-netting pattern. Or the black, bejeweled pumps with the tiny ankle strap. You can't help but stan.

Palmer's hair and makeup looks complemented this dress' timeless, yet standout aesthetic. Her dramatic cat-eye and lashes paired with a simple nude lip and soft complexion strike the perfect balance between delicate and bold. Lest we forget Palmer's gorgeous hair: a high, slicked-back updo with large swirls of hair and two perfectly straight strands hanging around her face. With a gorgeous French manicure to top off the entire ~lewk~, Palmer straight-up slayed this carpet.

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When she finally took theVMAs stage, Palmer pushed her fashion game even further. And if you thought her first look was a lesson in refined, yet statement-making excellence, think again. Palmer's next look was a midi-length, tiered dress covered in delicate white and blue feathers and rhinestones. From the halter neckline to the off-the-shoulder sleeves, this dress should be on every best-dressed list ever. Wearing a sleek, low ponytail with a middle part, Palmer served, and none of us deserved it!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With Palmer set to host the big night, it's only fitting she wore a stunning set of looks to make her shine. It's anyone's guess what fun Palmer has in store for the remainder of the night.