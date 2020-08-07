It's clear Keke Palmer has plenty to be proud of. The 26-year-old's list of noteworthy gigs (like being a part of the main cast of Hustlers beside JLo) is long: She's walked the runway at New York Fashion Week, she used to be one of the stars on Good Morning America, and she's hosting the 2020 VMAs on Aug. 30. Now, she has another accomplishment to her already very impressive resume. In the Disney+ reboot of The Proud Family, Keke Palmer is joining the cast to voice a teen activist.

The Proud Family first aired in 2001 on the Disney Channel. Following the life of 14-year-old Penny Proud, the animated series highlighted a Black family for three seasons as Penny faced typical teen experiences. The series was such a big deal because it celebrated Black characters and families, but also because it tackled important topics such as sexism and racism.

As for her character in the animated reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Palmer will voice 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins. The original Proud family — and cast — will be coming back to reprise the iconic roles. So, how does Palmer's character fit into the mix? According to a tweet from Disney+ on Aug. 6, Maya is the new girl in town. Though fans will have to wait and see if it's love at first view between the, and Maya, Palmer already seems smitten with her character. In a quote-tweet of the Disney+ tweet, Palmer wrote a bunch of heart emojis along with: "DREAMS COME TRUE!"

Disney

It makes sense Palmer would be delighted to play Maya, since it sounds like the character's moral compass aligns with Palmer's. The actor is an outspoken activist and has been front and center of the Black Lives Matter movement. On June 2, Palmer voiced her concern during an L.A. protest. In a video posted by NBC reporter Gadi Schwartz, Palmer approached armed guards in an effort to align them with protestors. The powerful footage has since gone viral.

While unclear what type of activism Maya will be a part of in the Disney+ reboot (and whether it will take place is the current political climate), it's easy to see why Palmer a great choice to bring the teen to life.