Some celebrities have a famous doppelgänger that they always get compared to, and for Katy Perry that person is Zooey Deschanel. You may know Deschanel from catching up on New Girl during quarantine, or Elf during the holidays. But one of your new favorite stories about the star may actually involve her celebrity twin — as Katy Perry's story about pretending to be Zooey Deschanel is totally priceless.

The two celebrities recently hopped on an Instagram Live to talk about Katy Perry's newest music video and single, "Not the End of the World". The music video, which features Deschanel, shows an alien crew trying to take Perry from Earth, but mistakenly grabbing her lookalike instead. Deschanel tries to tell the aliens that she's not Perry, but then plays along to save her home planet. By the end of the video, she's fully dressed up in a Katy Perry outfit and putting on a show for the alien stans. (Honestly, it gives me major The Lizzie McGuire Movie vibes.)

During the live, Perry dished on her early days in Los Angeles, when she wasn't quite as big as she is now. Admittedly, she would pretend to be a much more well-known Deschanel to get into the city's clubs. "I wanted to get into the club, but I had no money, I had no clout," she revealed. In an effort to get in and be "turned up to 11," as Perry said, she took on the persona of Deschanel.

Now, if you're a fan of Deschanel, you know an L.A. nightclub isn't really her scene. She's much like Jessica Day in real-life, and even said she's a "goody-two-shoes" during the live. So, when Deschanel told her side of the story, it was pretty giggle-worthy. She told Perry that people would say they saw her out and about, or would tell her about Perry and their shockingly similar looks.

"I'm like, 'Who is this Katy?'" said Deschanel, adding that she was super relieved when the two first met. Flash forward to 2020, and the duo has paired up for Perry's music video while the pop singer takes time off to recover from giving birth to her first child with Orlando Bloom, and be — we assume — the coolest mom.

Her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, was born on Aug. 26, 2020. And at the start of the Instagram Live chat with Zooey Deschanel, Perry noted how fans desperately wanted a music video for the new single and Deschanel stepped in to take things off of her plate.

"I had this idea that Zooey would step in while I was taking a little bit of a leave," Perry said. And it's safe to say it worked out, and led to the most perfect backstory of their weird, wonderful friendship.