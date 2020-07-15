Katy Perry has been an open book about her pregnancy since she announced the happy news on March 5 at the end of her "Never Worn White" music video. Perry hasn't held back when it comes to detailing her personal experience being pregnant and quarantined at home during the coronavirus crisis and how she's dealt with the trying times. Now, weeks ahead of her due date, the singer is letting fans in on something a little more fun: Katy Perry's nickname for her unborn baby is so adorable.

It won't be until later this summer that Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, will add a baby girl to their family, but the two are already having a blast as parents. Perry chatted with Hits Radio Breakfast on July 10 and dished on her latest pregnancy cravings, as well as what she and Bloom have been referring to their little one.

"I call her Kicky Perry sometimes," Perry said of her daughter's nickname. "I love a pun." Perry also revealed she's been "waddling like a duck" recently, chowing down on "so much flavored ice" and has become "a full-on mouth breather."

Perry, who has been actively working from home throughout her pregnancy and the pandemic, isn't slowing down just yet, despite being so close to giving birth.

"I'm really active right now," she said. "My doctors are like, 'Stay active, you're good. You're good to go, girl. Keep doing your thing.' So I've been dancing, I've been singing a lot."

While this will be Perry's first child, Bloom is already dad to 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr — and his experience with kids is paying off.

“The good thing is that he has a kid that’s 9,” Perry explained, noting that she's “grateful” for his knowledge. “He’s been through it so when we were going to pick out strollers, he knew exactly the stroller.”

Last month, Perry told Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy that she and Bloom won't decide on an official name for their daughter until the baby girl is born. Luckily, for now, kicky Perry has a nice ring to it.