Where there is a sexy photo of Orlando Bloom, there is also a sweating Katy Perry. The "365" singer is newly engaged to the timeless heartthrob and regularly shouts her admiration for his, uh, assets. Bloom recently shared an onslaught of photos of himself in an Instagram carousel which Perry must have smelled coming from a mile away. She immediately attacked his comments section and has fans lol-ing like whoa. Katy Perry's comments on Orlando Bloom's sexy Instagram are so amazing, and equally thirsty fans are jealous AF of these two fiancés.

As you might recall, Perry and Bloom's engagement has been a long time coming. They've played a game of on-again, off-again since 2016, but are finally on-again for life. Perry announced their engagement the day after Valentine's Day when she showed off her stunning flower-shaped bauble complete with eight diamonds and a giant oval-shaped ruby on Instagram. Since then, fans have been living for PerryBloom updates, which makes her most recent rant on his smoldering photos so much fun.

Bloom took to his own Instagram account over the weekend of March 23 to share some choice photos from his photoshoot with Love Magazine. It helps if you can read the descriptions in a sexy, low voice and very very slowly in your mind...

The first photo shows Bloom looking relaxed as he leans against a sunny wall. His yellow shirt is unbuttoned, like, really low, exposing his damn-near-perfect chiseled chest. In the second photo, fans are treated to a tank-top-wearing Bloom hanging out on a diving board, and the third photo is an up-close shot of that pristine face. The final two pictures are a little more playful showing him diving into the pool in a shiny green tracksuit and standing shirtless in a driveway with a beauty face mask on.

It's a lot to take in. So much, in fact, even his own fiancée could barely stand the heat.

Perry went to town in the comments. She made four independent posts overall and wrote in all capitals. She posted, "SHE SAID HELL YAS," "I HAVE A FEVER," "I'M SWEATING," and "I'M FOAMING AT THE MOUTH."

Instagram/Commentsbycelebs

Obviously, people ate it up. While some people in the comments were talking about Bloom's photos, most people were just laughing at Perry's response.

While this kind of pseudo-PDA is nothing compared to that time they went paddle boarding together and Bloom was wearing his 100 percent Birthday Suit, it still feels like the public is peaking in on something private, anyway.

But — that's the beauty of this couple! Nothing feels off limits.

Right now, there is no set wedding date or timeline, but I can just see their ceremony and reception in my mind. In my imagination, Perry is wearing that Orlando Bloom onesie down the aisle and he's waiting for her with sparkling spinning candy canes. Knowing how comfortable she is with sharing, hopefully, fans will be let in on all the juicy, delicious wedding details when she has them.