In a new music video, Katy Perry looked like she passed through the seven levels of the Candy Cane forest, through the sea of swirly-twirly gum drops, and then walked through the Lincoln Tunnel, and came out with the most festive makeup look, as if she walked right out of Elf. The singer shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her "Cozy Little Christmas" music video to her Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 1, just as the holiday season kicked off, and the only thing better than the festive lyrics are all of the ~lewks~ she served up. Perry's candy cane eyeliner in the video was the star of the show.

Perry's makeup artist Anthony Nguyen and hairstylist Iggy Rosales shared tons of close-up shots of the looks they created. One look featured a blonde Perry rocking Marilyn Monroe-esque curls, rosy red cheeks, a bright red lip, faux freckles, and the candy cane eyeliner. The MUA set the eye look off with a strip of faux, sky-high lashes, and the candy cane stripes tapered off into a sharp cat-eye.

The next noteworthy makeup look is one Nguyen described as "icy eyes." Starting with a shimmery silver and pinkish base, he then glued rhinestones on Perry's eyelid and the outer corners of her eye. Her glam team paired her icy eyes with a fiery red lip, black shoulder-length hair, red nails, a bedazzled candy cane body suit, and candy cane earrings.

And what's a Christmas-themed music video without Christmas tree hair? Rosales styled a cinnamon-y red wig into a beehive updo and strewed garland and ornaments throughout. Nguyen gave Perry sparkling emerald green eyes, a red pout, and to complete the look, Perry donned a white and red tartan dress with long red gloves, as one does.

In true Katy Perry fashion, all of the looks throughout the merry music video were extra as can be — in the best way possible. Count on Perry to always provide you with enough holiday beauty (and fashion) inspo to get you through the entire month of December.