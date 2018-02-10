Katie Couric Called This Speed Skating Event "Nascar On Ice" & I Want To See That
It's safe to say that Katie Couric is doing a pretty interesting job hosting the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. From her stories about her daughter to her witty perspective, some fans on Twitter honestly can't get enough of her. Moments ago, at the 2018 Winter Games opening ceremony that aired on Friday, Feb. 9, Katie Couric called this speed skating event "nascar on ice," and now I'm left wondering, where do I sign up?
Mass start, a new form of speed skating set to debut at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, features up to 24 skaters that race 16 laps at the same time, according to USA Today. It's totally different than traditional speed skating — just imagine four times the amount of skaters in regular speed skating, racing to the finish line on a course that is entirely too small for all of them to fit. Exciting, right? Plus, it'll be the first time its appeared at the Olympics since 1932, which makes it one of the event's most anticipated competitions. So of course when Couric called the sport "nascar on ice," some of us broke into a complete, enthusiastic frenzy.
Twitter users couldn't contain their excitement.
Couric's hosting was expected to be "exciting."
Couric's comment on mass start isn't too surprising, considering people foresaw her highlighting the event's best moments anyways. On Jan. 17, Jim Bell, President of NBC Olympics Production and Programming, said it was "exciting" to have Couric on board as a host. He said,
And there's no doubt that Couric has captured the significance of mass start. Let's just hope her comments live up to their hype. We'll be waiting nearby, popcorn in hand, just in case.
