Might as well start the Oscars buzz now, because two of the biggest names in Hollywood are teaming up for an awards-baiting period romance-drama. Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan will star in Ammonite as lovers, exploring an imagined romance between real-life paleontologist Mary Anning and a wealthy Londoner. The movie comes from the same folks who produced Oscar winner The King's Speech and critic favorite Lady Maccbeth. It'll be helmed by writer-director Francis Lee, whose 2017 film God's Own Country was a festival darling. Might as well mark up your Oscar ballots now because between the prestige subject matter and the star power of its cast and crew, Ammonite is sure to garner some accolades and attention.

The plot of Ammonite sounds like exactly the kind of sweeping romantic epic that'll have you bawling your eyes out. According to Deadline:

Set in a UK coastal town in the 1840s, the drama will follow the unlikely romance between palaeontologist Mary Anning and a London woman of means to whom she must unexpectedly play nursemaid.

Deadline didn't report which actress would be playing which role, but they both sound like juicy part for Winslet and Ronan to take on. This project will mark the first time the two talented women will work together.

C Flanigan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though Ammomite marks the first time Winslet and Ronan will work together, neither actress is a stranger to period pieces or romantic dramas. Winslet first made her mark in the period romance to win all period romances, Titanic, set in 1912. She later went on to span the decades in movies like Sense and Sensibility (set in the 18th century), Revolutionary Road (set in the 1960s), and The Reader (set post-World War II).

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though Ronan is almost 20 years Winslet's junior, she's already done her fair share of time-traveling through roles as well. Ronan is currently starring in the 16th-century-set Mary Queen of Scots and is filming the 19th-century-set remake of Little Women. She also previously starred in Atonement (set in the 1930s) and Brooklyn (set in the 1950s). Ronan received rave reviews for her work in last year's Lady Bird, which is also a period piece – albeit a much more recent one – since it's set in the early 2000s.

With their shared ability to seamlessly hop through the decades, Ronan and Winslet will likely have no trouble jumping into the 19th century English Channel setting of Ammonite. With six Oscar nominations and one win for Winslet and three nominations for Ronan, they also have set a joint precedent for some stellar awards recognition.

The similarities between Ronan and Winslet don't end there. Both actresses also first made their mark on Hollywood as teenagers transplanted from Great Britain: Irish Ronan at age 13 in Atonment, and English Winslet at age 17 in 1994's Heavenly Creatures. A few years ago, Ronan and Winslet teamed up for a Variety interview to discuss their parallel experiences.

With all these connections between Winslet and Ronan, they're sure to light up the screen together when they share it in Ammonite. Filming is set to begin in March.