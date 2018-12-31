If you’ve been keeping up with news about the royal family as of late, then you probably know there’s some unfortunate gossip about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle having some kind of feud. Well, the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex spent the holidays totally dismantling the rumors surrounding their relationship. The two actually seem to have a great bond and nothing proved that more than Kate Middleton’s thoughtful gesture to Meghan Markle while spending time at Sandringham over the holidays.

So, what was the gesture? According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Kate decided to wait until after Meghan left Sandringham to shoot pheasants and partridges on Boxing Day. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

You may be asking yourself why this is a big deal. Here’s the reason: the royal family typically goes shooting the day after Christmas, aka Boxing Day, and Meghan, who is obviously new to the family, reportedly doesn’t advocate for any kind of animal cruelty. The fact that Kate chose to wait to go shooting (presumably out of respect for Meghan’s beliefs) is really sweet.

The two Duchesses did have lunch with the royal family before the pheasant and partridge shooting began, so Meghan and Kate did spend some quality time together beforehand.

In the Daily Mail’s report, a source close to the situation revealed that Kate really enjoys shooting and is actually quite good at it.

"She frequently goes out shooting when she is staying at Anmer Hall and has become a really good shot," the source said. "She is very much into the hunting, shooting and fishing country lifestyle. The 20-gauge smooth bore gun is ideal for shooting game birds."

The royal insider also explained that Meghan has come to terms with the fact that her beliefs about animal cruelty don’t always align with the rest of the royal family.

"Meghan has realized that the royals have been doing this for centuries and aren't going to change their ways," the source said.

Additionally, the Daily Mail’s source revealed that Harry and Meghan have had conversations about why the shooting happens in the first place.

"She is not a vegan or even a vegetarian, but she doesn't like unnecessary cruelty to animals. Harry has explained to her that the numbers of birds need to be kept down on the estate and that this is all part of the management. She has accepted this but doesn't like watching it. She enjoyed the lunch and got on well with Kate, but I'm not sure how she would feel about Kate taking part."

It sounds like Meghan and Kate are actually getting along just fine despite recent reports that there’s an ongoing feud. So, I guess there’s no need to worry about a potential falling out which is great news. It also seems as though Meghan is adjusting as best she can to life as a royal. I’m sure it’s going to be a lengthy process to fully be comfortable with all the family’s long-standing traditions, but it looks like she’s getting there!