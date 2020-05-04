All eyes have been on Prince William and Duchess Kate's growing family since December 2012 when news they were expecting their first child together broke. William and Kate welcomed their firstborn on July 22, 2013, and from that moment on, royal fans around the world have been invested in Prince George and all that he does. To the outside world, Prince George is the perfect moniker for the dapper little boy, but Kate Middleton's original name for Prince George was Reportedly different, but just as royal.

Choosing a name for a child is no small feat — especially when that child is the future king of England. So while royal fans were waiting patiently to hear what name William and Kate chose for their baby boy, discussions behind the scenes about what to call him were in full force. In fact, Kate and William didn't even know they were expecting a boy, though the Duchess of Cambridge had an inkling that they'd be welcoming a son.

“Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise," royal reporter Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair in a recently resurfaced 2013 report. "Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn.”

“Kate was reported to have affectionately referred to her bump as ‘our little grape’ while she was pregnant, and there was a flurry of betting on possible names," Nicholl shared.

Kate clearly had a change of heart after meeting her son, whom they ultimately ended up naming George. But, the couple did decide to use Alexander for one of George's middle names. The future king's full name is His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.

Prince George's name definitely suits the 6-year-old, but it's safe to say royal fans would have loved Alexander just as much had Kate and William chosen to go that route.