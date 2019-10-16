It's not rare for me to obsess of one of Kate Middleton's stylish outfits, but it is rare for me to ooh and ahh over her jewelry — and even rarer to be able to afford the same pieces for myself. Middleton typically wears her go-to royal jewels on repeat, not one to opt for anything too trendy, but Kate Middleton's gold Missoma earrings are the statement-making accessory I absolutely have to have for fall. They're undeniably her boldest earring choice to date, and perhaps her most affordable, too, at just under $150 a pair.

While in Pakistan this week with her hubby, Prince William, Middleton visited a village in a valley in Chitral, per People, where she was able to connect with the locals, even donning a festive headdress. Leaning in to the theme, Middleton accessorized with some playful gold statement earrings, while keeping the rest of her look fairly neutral with a dark button-up shirt and leather vest. Right away, I recognized the earrings as Missoma, and went to see if they were still available on the brand's site. Spoiler alert, they are!

Here's Middleton enjoying herself and showing off her fun accessories:

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Look at Prince William! He can't keep his eyes off his wife's incredible earring game:

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The specific pair Middleton wore are none other than the Gold Zenyu Chandelier Hoops ($149, missoma.com), which are 18ct gold plated and feature large charms dangling from a small trio of hoops.

I'd argue they're the perfect size — strong enough to make a statement, but still subtle enough to wear on the reg:

Middleton isn't the only celeb that loves Missoma, BTW. On the brand's "As Seen On" page, you'll find all of Hollywood's chicest startlets rocking Missoma jewels, including Dua Lipa, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, Kaia Gerber, Adwoa Aboah, Sophie Turner, and fellow royal Meghan Markle. Yup, that's right — this brand is truly royalty-approved! I wear their stuff quite often, too, if that matters.

Markle has been spotted in the gorgeous Interstellar Ring ($59, missoma.com), as well as a few other Missoma pieces:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Love that! I wonder if Markle turned Middleton on to the brand? Middleton's earrings are from the Missoma Momposina Collection, which was inspired by the city of Mompox, Columbia, and debuted at the start of summer 2019, so the range is still ~fairly~ new.

I can tell Middleton was really feeling these earrings because she pulled back her signature bouncy blowout so that they'd be on full display:

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Want to try out Middleton's fave brand, but not ~totally~ feeling this particular pair of earrings for yourself? No biggie. All Missoma pieces are under $400, and a quick scroll through the brand's website reveals a ton of different styles.

If you want to copy Middleton and go for the Momposina Collection, you might prefer the Gold Sol Cara Charm Hoops ($97, missoma.com), which are a bit smaller than Middleton's dangly version:

From their Twisted Helical Collection, I love how the Trinal Radial Hoops ($197, missoma.com) give the illusion of three piercings, with just one hole required:

My personal fave range is the lava-inspired Magma Collection. I'm wearing the Gold Medium Molten Hoops ($149, missoma.com) right now, actually:

Between Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and ~myself~, you literally have no excuse to not check out Missoma. It's as close to rocking the royal Crown Jewels as you can get.