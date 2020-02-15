Even members of the Royal Family have parenting struggles, and Kate Middleton got super real about the highs and lows of parenting in a new interview. Kate Middleton's first podcast appearance wasn't about being in the limelight, but rather about motherhood and her parenting style, discussions which were way more down-to-Earth and relatable then her royal lifestyle. The Duchess of Cambridge is a mother of three, and she opened up about the struggles and joys of having kids in a rare interview.

Middleton appeared in a solo interview for a podcast called Happy Mum, Happy Baby, hosted by Giovanna Fletcher, which was released on Saturday, Feb. 15. The 34-minute episode discusses the "5 Big Questions," which is a UK Ipsos survey gathering information to make the next generation the "healthiest" and to give them the best start in their early developmental years. The Duchess of Cambridge has six-year-old Prince George, four-year-old Princess Charlotte, and one-year-old Prince Louis.

In the interview, Middleton admitted the impact of early childhood development is huge. Discussing her own childhood, she told Fletcher, "I had a very happy childhood." She continued, "It was great fun. I'm very lucky I come from a very strong family. My parents were hugely dedicated to us, my siblings. I really appreciate now, as a parent, how much they sacrificed for us."

The Duchess of Cambridge also revealed she experiences feelings of guilt like any other mother. "I think anyone who doesn't... is actually lying." Continuing to say parental guilt begins "from the moment you have a baby."

Despite the hustle and bustle of her life, Middleton said it's the little things that she finds enjoyment in. "Sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment," she said. "I remember that from my childhood — doing the simple things, going for walks together — and that's really what I try to do with my children as well, because it totally strips away all the complications." Middleton said some of the best, happy moments are "[When] I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy, dirty!"

When Middleton had her first baby, Prince George, back in 2013, she said the support from the public was overwhelming. "This was something everyone was excited about and we were hugely grateful for the support that the public has shown us and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public," Middleton admitted.

She also discussed how difficult her pregnancies were on the podcast. "I got very bad morning sickness, so I'm not the happiest of pregnant people," she said. "It was definitely a challenge, not just for me but also for your loved ones around you... [it] impacts everybody in the family. William didn't feel he could do much to help and it's hard for everyone to see you suffering from that."

Middleton stans will definitely enjoy hearing the Duchess' candid interview about parenting, and despite her body language being a little confusing and tense after the royal scandal, as well as rather detached at the BAFTAs, the interview was relaxed and real. You can check out the full podcast episode on iTunes.