Thanksgiving is an American holiday all about being grateful and giving back to your community. This year, one world leader brought the Thanksgiving spirit across international waters. Kate Middletown secretly worked at a maternity unit during Thanksgiving and truly gave back. The British royal shadowed midwives, doctors, and other medical professionals at a major London hospital for two days in order to learn about early childhood development.

The Court Circular, the royal family's daily list of activities, reported on Thursday, "The Duchess of Cambridge, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, today completed two days with Kingston Hospital Maternity Unit in London."

This isn't the first time the royal mother of three has focused on early childhood health as a cause. Last year, she set up a steering group to advise her on children's welfare and their caregivers' needs. In May, she told the group, "Through our work, you have reaffirmed my belief of just how timely it is to focus on what happens in the early years of life, and how pivotal a stage of life this is for a child’s future." Middleton's most recent visit to the Kingston Hospital Maternity Unit gave her some hands-on experience learning about children's development.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, Middleton also has plenty of experience caring for her own children with Prince William: 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 1-year-old Prince Louis. But, her efforts to help children come with the goal of improving lives everywhere, beyond just her family. She told her steering group, "I hope my long-term commitment to working in the early years will help make a difference over a generational timescale. Your thoughts and advice will continue to be hugely valuable as I shape my thinking for the years ahead.”

Middleton has also been busy supporting caregivers through fundraising events. Earlier in November, Middleton hosted her first Christmas party at the Rosewood Hotel in London. The event was held to give a platform to Nursing Now, a campaign that seeks to raise the profile of the nursing profession worldwide. It sounds like the Duchess has plenty of ways to give back planned for the future.