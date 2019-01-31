Karlie Kloss is pretty much killin' it these days. Between her stellar career and her new marriage to husband Joshua Kushner, it seems like she's got it all. And while it may seem like it was only yesterday, Kloss' wedding to Kushner was actually three months ago. Time flies! Now, looking at Karlie Kloss’ quotes about being married to Joshua Kushner, it's clear that their wedding was about so much more than just throwing a party; it was about celebrating a couple that has each othe's backs, for good.

It's no secret that marriage is hard work. (Or so they say.) Relationships in general are hard work! But it really seems like Kloss and Kushner are seriously thriving so far. If you'll recall, the two tied the knot in a low key, October 2018 ceremony, after what seemed like a super quick engagement. Now that the couple has settled into married life post-honeymoon Kloss has revealed that she truly couldn't be happier.

Kloss, who made an appearance at the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association, spoke with reporters about how her life has changed since tying the knot. "I love being married,” the 26-year-old said, according to People. "Honestly, I just feel really happy. It’s so nice to just have a home base. I can’t explain. Nothing has really changed, but in all the best ways, it feels different. I love it."

Ugh, is your heart swelling yet? How cute is that? Kloss feels at home with Kushner, which is exactly what you want out of a marriage, so it's super nice to hear they found that in each other.

But that's not all. Kloss also described how nice it was for her to have someone by her side as she tries to navigate her way through life. "I’m sure everyone is juggling ten things that you wouldn’t even realize," she said. "For me, like every woman, [I’m] just figuring out how to continue to grow my career and balance my personal and professional life. I feel really grateful that I have a partner, my husband, who’s an incredible support to me and wants to help me accomplish my dreams no matter what they are."

It's no secret that Kloss and Kushner are happy together, and don't really care what anyone else thinks. After all, the couple has already had to deal with their fair share of criticism due to Kushner's brother, Jared, being part of the Trump administration and married to his daughter, Ivanka. Even in the midst of all that drama, Kloss remained steadfast in her love and appreciation for her bae.

"Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for,” Kloss explained to Vogue in their October 2018 issue. "At the end of the day, I’ve had to make decisions based on my own moral compass — forget what the public says, forget social media. I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications."

Marriage isn't always easy, but for Kloss, it seems like prioritizing her partnership, and knowing that Kushner will always be there for her, is of the utmost importance. Cheers to the newlyweds, who are so clearly in love with their life together, and with each other.